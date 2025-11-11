Katherine Ryan doesn't seem to mind the criticism she received about her joke on Sir David Beckham's knighthood on BBC's Have I Got News For You.

In an Instagram post this past weekend, she responded by sharing a screengrab of an article headlined 'Have I Got News For You sparks uproar for broadcasting the c-word multiple times,' and quipped in the caption: 'And that was just my intro!'

The comedic bit she and co-panellist Maisie Williams did took a shot on the alleged email Beckham's PR team sent in 2013 and branded him and his wife Victoria as 'c--ts.'

The C-word Joke

In the show's episode last Friday, the panel's conversation came to Beckham's knighthood, to which long-time host Ian Hislop commented: 'But he was meant not to get it, wasn't he? Because he'd been pitching for it, and it was considered bad form to be desperate.'

Ryan read her script in response saying: 'In 2013, when he did not get a knighthood, he emailed his PR saying, "They're a bunch of c--ts, I expected nothing less."

Williams then chimed in and said: 'It would have been nice and maybe, like, poetic if Charles had got his own back just by knighting him and then going, "Arise, you c--t"'

Ryan added: 'I don't know if we are allowed to broadcast the "C" word, but you did reference Victoria Beckham earlier ...and we'll allow that.'

Viewers did not find this funny at all, reacting to the video of the bit shared on the show's official X account (formerly Twitter), with one writing: 'Unacceptable broadcasting of the 'c' word. This is a recorded programme, so who at the @BBC felt it was ok not to cut or bleep it out? Really disappointing #BBC'

The video has been deleted following the backlash.

The Alleged Email

The alleged email that Sir Beckham and his spokesperson sent to the honours committee leaked in 2017. Their team contested that some of it were altered except the insult, which they stressed was sent in the heat of the moment.

The former footballer allegedly wrote: 'I expected nothing less. It's a disgrace to be honest and, if I was American I would of got something like this 10 years ago,' pertaining to the knighthood selection process.

Beckham's Knighthood

The football legend eventually got what he wanted years after, when he was knighted by King Charles III last week.

He was accompanied by his wife, Victoria, and his parents during the ceremony.

'I couldn't be prouder,' said Beckham. 'People know how patriotic I am - I love my country.'

He was awarded the knighthood for his services to football and to British society, having played for the England national football team and working with charitable organization UNICEF since 2005.

BBC's Double Standard

Viewers have also criticised BBC for allowing profanity to be repeatedly used on Have I Got News For You,while other presenters were reprimanded for doing less.

Martine Croxall, one of the network's BBC News Channel presenters, was admonished over claims her facial expression showed a personal view when she referenced 'pregnant people' before changing it to 'pregnant women' later on a broadcast earlier this year.

The network has since upheld 20 impartiality complaints over what happened, while senior journalists stood by Croxall's choice.