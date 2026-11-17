A convicted priest has completed seven years in prison for sexually abusing an altar server but remains part of the Catholic clergy. The victim's father, meanwhile, was excommunicated after briefly joining an Anglican congregation, and the Vatican has rejected his appeal.

Michael Guidry, 83, was released from Louisiana's Dixon Correctional Institute over the weekend after serving his sentence for molesting Oliver Peyton. The Lafayette Diocese has restricted him from public ministry but has not removed him from the priesthood.

Priest Retains Clerical Status Despite Abuse Conviction

Guidry confessed in 2018 to sexually abusing teenage Oliver Peyton while they served at St. Peter's Church in Morrow, Louisiana. Oliver's father, Scott E. Peyton, was also a deacon at the church. Guidry pleaded guilty to molestation of a juvenile in 2019 and received a seven-year prison sentence, followed by three years of probation.

A Louisiana Department of Corrections letter dated 21 October informed the Peyton family that Guidry would complete his sentence on Saturday and report to a probation office afterwards. A prison official later confirmed his release. By Monday, Guidry had appeared on Louisiana's sex offender register, listing Consolata Home, a Catholic faith-based nursing facility in New Iberia, as his residential address.

Dawn Eden Goldstein, the church appellate lawyer representing Scott Peyton, said Guidry remained a priest despite his conviction. She said the diocese had restricted him from public ministry but had not removed him from the clerical state through laicisation. The diocese had faced criticism for organising a farewell lunch for Guidry, which it later apologised for.

Vatican Upholds Victim's Father's Excommunication

Scott Peyton resigned as a deacon following his son's abuse. He briefly joined an Anglican congregation before moving to a nondenominational church. Bishop Deshotel excommunicated him after learning of his Anglican affiliation. The measure bars individuals from receiving certain Catholic sacraments, including Holy Communion. It is intended to prompt reconsideration and atonement.

Peyton appealed to the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), arguing that the punishment served no pastoral purpose. He said it made his wife, Letitia, and their six children feel unwelcome in the Catholic faith, affecting the spiritual lives of all eight family members. The Vatican rejected his appeal in October. The DDF reasoned that Peyton had publicly acknowledged joining an Anglican congregation and had therefore refused to submit to Pope Leo XIV's authority. Goldstein criticised the contrasting treatment, arguing that the Church had shown compassion towards Guidry but not the victim's family.

Separate Abuse Allegation Emerges Against Priest

A recently filed lawsuit brought a separate allegation against Guidry in the days before his release. It accuses him of sexually abusing another altar server during the 1970s. The allegation concerns a separate case and has not been established in court.

In 1985, diocesan priest Gilbert Gauthe pleaded guilty to sexually abusing several boys he encountered through his ministry. The revelations prompted wider scrutiny of abuse within the Catholic Church. More than 40 US Catholic religious institutions have filed for federal bankruptcy protection in the wake of the wider abuse scandal.

Peyton Family Faces Another Difficult Battle

Scott Peyton spent nearly three weeks in hospital after being diagnosed with neuroinvasive West Nile virus. His wife, Letitia, shared updates on social media. A Saturday post showed the couple outside a hospital, indicating that he had been discharged.

The family secured a $350,000 out-of-court settlement from the Lafayette Diocese following the abuse case. Scott and his family subsequently became advocates for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Goldstein argued that the diocese should have taken a leading role in supporting survivors, given its history of abuse cases.