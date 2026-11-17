Freeman Johnson, believed to be the oldest surviving veteran of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died aged 106, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Johnson died on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts. His daughter, Diane Johnson, confirmed his death to the AP.

His passing further reduces the number of living witnesses to the 7 December 1941 attack, which killed just over 2,400 Americans and prompted the United States to enter the Second World War.

One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors

In a report published on 16 November 2026, the AP said Johnson was among an estimated 87,000 military personnel stationed on the Hawaiian island of Oahu when Japanese forces launched their surprise attack.

He was serving aboard the USS St Louis, a light cruiser, and working below deck on a boiler when the attack began. His position inside a steam drum meant he neither saw nor heard the bombardment.

During an interview with the AP in May 2026, Johnson recalled being unaware of the fighting above him, including his fellow sailors firing anti-aircraft guns at Japanese aircraft and shooting down a torpedo plane.

'While all the rigamarole was going on topside, I was inside a steam drum. Couldn't see anything, absolutely nothing,' he said.

By the time Johnson reached the upper deck, the USS St. Louis had already evaded Japanese midget submarines and sailed into the Pacific Ocean.

The AP reported that approximately a dozen Pearl Harbor veterans remained after the death of Ira 'Ike' Schab, who was 105, in December 2025. This was an estimate based on the reported list of surviving veterans.

From Pearl Harbor to Japan's Surrender

Although Johnson did not directly witness the attack, his naval service placed him close to other significant events during the war.

According to the AP, he helped commission the USS Iowa, which was prepared in November 1943 to transport US President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Tehran Conference. The meeting brought Roosevelt together with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin to discuss Allied military strategy.

Johnson also witnessed the formal end of the conflict on 2 September 1945, when Japan signed its surrender documents aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

Serving aboard the USS Iowa, he watched the ceremony from the battleship's mast, approximately a mile away.

'I could see the boats coming up with the Marines escorting the Japanese onto the ship and sitting around a table,' he recalled.

'It was all over. That was the end of the war. A bunch of us got together — the war is over. Let's go home,' he added.

Family Life Beyond His Wartime Legacy

Despite his connection to major historical events, Johnson did not consider Pearl Harbor the defining moment of his life.

The AP reported that he regarded marrying his late wife after the war and raising their three daughters as his greatest personal achievements.

After his military service, he worked in a machine shop, a convenience store and later delivered meals to senior citizens. He retired from his final job at the age of 90.

Known for his gruff personality, distinctive cackling laugh and mischievous smile, Johnson remained straightforward when discussing his wartime experiences.

'Pearl Harbor just happened. I can't put it any other way,' he told the AP.

His daughter Diane also reflected on the family's loss as Thanksgiving approached.

'It's going to be a hell of a Thanksgiving,' she said. 'He's going to be up there with all of his friends and family and my mom.'

A Generation of Wartime Witnesses Fades Away

Johnson's death marks another loss among the generation of Americans who experienced the Second World War firsthand.

Reports by CNN, KPTV and the AP highlighted his unusual experience of being below deck during the Pearl Harbor attack before later witnessing Japan's surrender.

As the number of surviving veterans continues to decline, opportunities to hear firsthand accounts from those who lived through the conflict are becoming increasingly rare.

Johnson's life connected two defining moments of the war, but his legacy extended beyond his military service. His family life and decades of work after the conflict also reflected the experiences of a generation whose stories are gradually passing from living memory.