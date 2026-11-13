Pope Leo XIV met six survivors of abuse involving Catholic clergy and Church institutions in Lima on Thursday, 12 November. The private meeting lasted just over an hour and came hours before his planned return to Chiclayo, the Peruvian diocese he once led.

The Vatican said Leo listened individually to each survivor at the Apostolic Nunciature. One participant, Camila Bustamante, called it 'an important milestone', while cautioning that survivors rarely achieve closure.

Leo arrived in Peru on Wednesday after visits to Uruguay and Argentina. The 71-year-old pontiff served as a missionary and bishop in the country for about two decades before becoming pope in May 2025.

Pope Leo Listens to Six Survivors in Lima

The Holy See Press Office said the meeting began shortly after 4.30pm local time. After a greeting in the nunciature chapel, Leo heard individual accounts of suffering and discussed how the Church could respond more effectively to abuse.

The discussions covered listening to survivors, establishing the truth, supporting healing and creating safer environments. The Vatican said some participants had previously belonged to groups linked to the Sodalitium of Christian Life, but did not say all six had such connections.

The Peru-based Catholic organisation was suppressed in 2025 with Pope Francis' approval, after an investigation into allegations of sexual, physical and psychological abuse.

Leo thanked the survivors and expressed solidarity with others he could not meet, the Vatican said. Bustamante said the pope appeared 'very committed' to helping victims, but stressed that being heard does not necessarily bring closure.

The Vatican's account described the themes of the discussion, but did not set out specific steps arising from it.

Pope Leo's Earlier Argentina Meeting Draws Criticism

Thursday's encounter was Leo's second meeting with survivors during his South American tour. He had spoken with five survivors in Buenos Aires on Monday, 9 November.

The international group Ending Clergy Abuse criticised the earlier meeting for excluding others, including survivors of abuse at an institution for deaf children in Argentina. The criticism concerned Buenos Aires, not Lima.

The Vatican did not explain how participants in Argentina had been selected. It generally avoids discussing such arrangements to protect survivors' privacy.

Its account of Thursday's discussion announced no new reforms or timetable for implementing changes.

Pope Leo Prepares for an Emotional Chiclayo Return

Leo is due in Chiclayo on Friday, 13 November, for a homecoming in the city where he served as bishop before moving to Rome in 2023. Church organisers have said as many as one million people could attend an outdoor Mass near the city, although that remains a projection.

Leo mentioned Chiclayo in Spanish during his first address as pope in May 2025. Residents also remember his work during the pandemic and floods.

Rocio Zena, who said he helped after she lost her home in the 2023 floods, declared, 'Chiclayo is a party.'

In Lima, Leo attended public events, including a youth gathering attended by an estimated 60,000 people. In Chiclayo, he is also scheduled to meet clergy and visit a Catholic university where he previously served as chancellor.

Bustamante welcomed the encounter while emphasising the challenges survivors still face. 'Victims are accustomed to persevering, even when things become difficult,' she said.