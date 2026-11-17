Freeman Johnson, the oldest known survivor of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died on Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts, at the age of 106, according to his daughter Diane Johnson. Johnson was among an estimated 87,000 US military personnel stationed on Oahu on 7 December 1941.

During the surprise assault, he was working inside a steam drum below deck and did not witness the fighting above, only emerging after the vessel had cleared the harbour. Johnson's death further reduces the dwindling number of known survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack, which killed more than 2,400 Americans.

Working Inside the Steam Drum

During the Sunday morning attack on Oahu, Johnson was stationed far below deck on his first deployment after basic training, repairing boiler components aboard the light cruiser USS St. Louis.

While reading in his bunk, Johnson initially heard machine-gun fire and felt vibrations from the attack. He rushed to his assigned battle station below deck, where he worked on a boiler as another sailor passed him equipment.

'While all the rigamarole was going on topside, I was inside a steam drum. Couldn't see anything, absolutely nothing,' Johnson recalled.

Nicknamed 'Lucky Lou', the light cruiser managed to escape Pearl Harbor during the attack, evading two torpedoes that exploded on a shallow reef near the harbour entrance without damaging the vessel.

Military Service and View on Duty

Following his initial assignment on the USS St. Louis, Johnson served throughout the Second World War and completed his naval career as a machinist's mate first class. He also helped commission the battleship USS Iowa, recalling its preparations in November 1943.

On 2 September 1945, Johnson watched Japan's formal surrender ceremonies from the mast of the Iowa, positioned roughly a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. 'I could see the boats coming up with the Marines escorting the Japanese onto the ship and sitting around a table,' he recalled.

Despite becoming the oldest known survivor after the December 2025 death of 105-year-old veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, Johnson consistently rejected labels of heroism. 'I wasn't brave, I was there,' he said in a 2025 interview with Pacific Historic Parks. 'I just did what I was told. I did my job.'

Post-War Career and Family Life

Following his naval discharge, Johnson returned to Massachusetts and married his late wife, Ruth Hills, in 1950. Together, they raised three daughters, served as foster parents to several children, and eventually welcomed two grandchildren.

Describing his marriage and family as his primary source of pride, Johnson worked as a machinist for 40 years, including at W.H. Nichols, before taking a convenience store position and delivering meals to senior citizens.

He formally retired at age 90 and later moved in with his daughter, Diane Johnson, in Centerville, where he resided until his death on 14 November. Reflecting on the upcoming holiday after his passing, Diane Johnson said, 'It's going to be a hell of a Thanksgiving. He's going to be up there with all of his friends and family and my mom.'