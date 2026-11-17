Amazon's push to make drone deliveries commonplace could create an unexpected problem for people living with PTSD, particularly those whose trauma is linked to military drone attacks.

The company announced back in August that it plans to expand its Prime Air delivery programme to nearly 500 US cities and towns by the end of 2026. While the prospect of receiving groceries, medicines and other purchases within 30 minutes might sound appealing, the growing presence of buzzing aircraft overhead could be distressing for some residents.

For people who have lived through drone warfare, the familiar sound of an approaching aircraft can bring back frightening memories of surveillance, bombings and the threat of sudden death.

Mental health professionals have increasingly used the term 'dronophobia' to describe these reactions, raising questions about what happens when aircraft associated with wartime trauma become ordinary features of suburban life.

When the Sound of a Drone Becomes a Warning

Drone-related psychological trauma has become increasingly recognised in conflicts involving Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon.

For civilians living under persistent drone surveillance, the sound of an aircraft overhead can signal the possibility of an incoming attack. Some Ukrainian medical professionals have described the resulting symptoms as a distinct form of hypervigilance, involving heightened anxiety, avoidance behaviours and persistent fear.

A team of US and Ukrainian clinicians led by Dr Joseph L. Bonvie of Massachusetts General Hospital has highlighted how the distinctive buzzing of approaching drones can trigger feelings of helplessness even before an attack occurs.

In Gaza, psychiatrist Dr Mohammad Abu Slaih reported that 19 patients experienced intense phobic reactions to the sound of drones, which residents refer to as 'zannana'. Three children reportedly developed a specific fear of looking at the sky.

Amazon's Buzzing Drones Are Already Frustrating Neighbours

In Spring, Texas, resident Theresa Gibson told reporters that she hears approximately a dozen drones passing over her home each day.

Initially fascinated by the technology, she eventually became frustrated by the constant noise, comparing it to a massive swarm of bees.

Similar complaints have emerged in Nampa, Idaho, where residents say the buzzing is loud enough to penetrate closed windows and doors. Some have reportedly considered moving because the aircraft are making it difficult to enjoy their gardens and even work from home.

In Richardson, Texas, residents have also pushed local officials to address the frequency of drone flights and their impact on neighbourhoods.

Convenience Could Come With an Unexpected Cost

Amazon currently operates its drone delivery service in several US locations, including Phoenix, Tampa and Omaha, alongside Texas cities such as Houston, Waco, San Antonio and Richardson.

The company says it has listened to residents' concerns in pilot communities and adjusted flight operations in response to feedback.

However, its expansion plans have already attracted wider opposition. A coalition involving 15 states and Harris County has challenged the Federal Aviation Administration's environmental review of expanded drone deliveries, arguing that their potential impacts were not adequately addressed.

Noise complaints are one concern, but the psychological consequences could be harder to measure.

Research into drone-related PTSD remains limited, and it is unclear how people with existing trauma will respond when delivery aircraft become a regular presence above their homes.

For most shoppers, a drone dropping off a package might represent the future of convenient shopping. For someone who associates that same buzzing sound with a missile strike, however, it could be a very different experience.