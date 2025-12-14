A nasal spray sold across the United States has been recalled nationwide after regulators warned it could cause serious and potentially life-threatening infections, prompting the US Food and Drug Administration to urge consumers to 'immediately discontinue' using the product.

The recall affects ReBoost Nasal Spray, a homeopathic product manufactured by MediNatura New Mexico Inc., after testing found microbial contamination including yeast, mould and bacteria.

Health officials say the risks are particularly concerning for people with weakened immune systems.

Why the Nasal Spray Was Recalled

According to the FDA, laboratory testing revealed that the nasal spray contained yeast and mould as well as microbial contamination, with one species identified as Achromobacter, present at levels above acceptable specifications.

In a safety memo, the agency said there is a 'reasonable probability that adverse health consequences, including life-threatening infections, will occur with use of the product in the immunocompromised population'.

Nasal sprays are considered especially sensitive because they are applied directly to mucous membranes, which can allow bacteria to enter the body more easily.

Health Risks and Possible Symptoms

State health authorities have echoed the FDA's warning, highlighting the potential symptoms linked to contamination.

These may include fever, swollen sinuses, headaches, facial pain or pressure, and facial numbness.

While serious infections are considered more likely among immunocompromised individuals, officials have advised all users to remain alert to any unusual symptoms and to seek medical advice if they believe they may be affected.

FDA Tells Consumers to 'Immediately Discontinue' Use

As part of the nasal spray recall, the FDA has instructed customers to immediately stop using the affected product.

Consumers who experience symptoms that could be related to the spray are advised to contact their physician or healthcare provider as a precaution.

The recall applies to products distributed nationwide, including both in-store purchases and online sales, meaning consumers across the US may be affected.

Product Details and Affected Lot Information

The recalled product is ReBoost Nasal Spray, which is marketed as a homeopathic remedy designed to help reduce nasal congestion. It contains the herb echinacea along with other natural ingredients, according to the company's website.

The recall is limited to specific lots packaged in a white and yellow carton containing a 20 mL spray bottle.

The affected products carry lot number 224268 with an expiration date of December 2027. The FDA has also listed the product identifiers, including NDC number 62795-4005-9 and UPC 787647 10186 3, to help consumers confirm whether they have the recalled spray.

Refunds, Returns and Company Response

Customers who purchased the nasal spray directly from MediNatura can request a refund by contacting recall@medinatura.com, the FDA said. Those who bought the product through other retailers are advised to return it to the place of purchase.

As of 10 December, MediNatura said it had not received any reports of adverse events linked to the recalled nasal spray. People contacted the company for comment on 13 December, but no immediate response was received.

Ongoing Monitoring by Health Authorities

The FDA and state health departments, including the Hawaii State Department of Health, have said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if new information becomes available.

Consumers are encouraged to check official recall notices and follow guidance from health authorities as investigations continue.