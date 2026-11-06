Henry Nowak's killer lost his bid for a shorter sentence on Thursday as the Court of Appeal in London increased his minimum term from 21 to 25 years, condemning his decision to film the stabbing's aftermath.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was jailed for life at Southampton Crown Court in June after murdering the 18-year-old student in Southampton on 3 December last year. After the stabbing, he lied to police, claiming he had been the victim of a racist attack.

Attorney General Ellie Reeves referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal as 'unduly lenient'. Digwa challenged it too, arguing it was 'manifestly excessive'.

Henry Nowak's Killer Sought a Shorter Term

Imran Khan KC, representing Digwa, argued that the original sentence already reflected the aggravating features of the case. He sought a 'materially lower minimum term'.

For the Attorney General, Jonathan Polnay KC told judges that Digwa had repeatedly attacked an unarmed, defenceless stranger with a knife. He argued that the original sentence failed to reflect the aggravating features adequately.

Polnay also told the court that Digwa 'zoomed in on Henry's face whilst verbally gloating' as he recorded the aftermath.

Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, sitting with Mr Justice Nicklin and Mr Justice Wall, explained the decision to increase the minimum term.

'A minimum term of 21 years did not adequately reflect the overall seriousness of the murder. It was not only lenient, but unduly so.'

She described the filming as 'incomprehensible cruelty', which caused Nowak 'additional distress and degradation'.

Digwa watched proceedings by video link from HMP Frankland in County Durham. He did not appear to react as his minimum term increased.

Nowak's Family Welcome Appeal Ruling

Members of Nowak's family attended the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice. They welcomed the ruling in a statement.

'This decision represents an important step towards justice for Henry and our family. But no sentence, however long, can ever give Henry his life back.'

'We have been given a life sentence of grief. There is no appeal for us, no reduction in our suffering and no prospect of ever getting our son back.'

Reeves welcomed the ruling. 'The brutality and cruelty of this case horrified me, and I know that feeling is shared by the British public.'

She expressed hope that the outcome would go some way towards bringing the family the justice they deserved, while recognising that no sentence could fill the void.

Police Response to Nowak's Death Challenged

Police body-worn footage revealed officers handcuffing Nowak as he lay dying, without providing first aid, despite him telling them he could not breathe. Violent protests followed the footage's release.

At the original sentencing, Judge William Mousley KC identified Digwa's lies to police and attempts to conceal his crime among the aggravating factors that increased his sentence.

The Court of Appeal's decision determines how long Digwa must remain in prison before he can be considered for release. However, completing his minimum term will not guarantee his freedom.

Any release would require Parole Board approval, with Digwa remaining subject to licence conditions for the rest of his life.