Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has won Georgia's governorship in Tuesday's election, defeating Republican Rick Jackson and breaking 24 years of Republican control of the office.

Georgia had become a closely contested battleground in federal elections while continuing to favour Republicans at state level. Before Tuesday, voters had not elected a Democratic governor since 1998. Bottoms will succeed Brian Kemp, who cannot seek another consecutive term.

The former Atlanta mayor is also set to become Georgia's first woman and first Black governor, and the first Black woman elected governor of a US state. She previously served as a senior adviser to former president Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Keisha Lance Bottoms Overcomes Spending Gap

Bottoms' victory followed a campaign focused on affordability and household economic pressures. She overcame an enormous financial disadvantage, with Jackson spending more than $200 million (about £150 million) of his own money on his campaign, according to the Associated Press.

Jackson, founder of healthcare staffing company Jackson Healthcare, presented himself as a successful businessman and political outsider. His campaign priorities included tax cuts, public safety and reducing regulation.

Bottoms sought to turn his own political positioning into a liability. Late in the campaign, her advertisements criticised his earlier support for building data centres and linked him to Donald Trump, whose approval ratings were low in Georgia.

Trump's Influence in Bottoms' Race

During the Republican primary, Jackson repeatedly compared himself to Trump, although the president had endorsed Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones. Jackson later emphasised his connections to Kemp as he prepared to face Bottoms.

At their sole general election debate last month, Bottoms criticised Jackson for having 'said he wants to be Trump's favorite governor.'

She also linked her opponent to Trump's efforts to cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election. Jackson declined during the primary to identify the winner, then acknowledged Biden's victory before facing Bottoms.

That dispute retained practical significance. The FBI seized records related to the 2020 election this year. Georgia's governor will also be responsible for certifying the state's slate of presidential electors after the 2028 election.

Democratic Allies Rally Behind Bottoms

Bottoms' win comes eight years after Stacey Abrams became the first Black woman nominated for governor by a major US political party. Abrams lost in Georgia in 2018 and 2022, but her campaigns supported a coalition that boosted Democratic turnout, contributed to the election of two Democratic US senators and delivered Georgia's electoral votes to a Democratic presidential candidate.

Senator Jon Ossoff, who also won re-election on Tuesday, appeared with Bottoms at several 'United for Georgia' rallies. His campaign also transferred millions to the Democratic Party of Georgia's coordinated campaign to support Democratic candidates, including Bottoms.

Former president Barack Obama endorsed her in a video. Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock were among the prominent Democrats who campaigned for her in the state.

Republicans, meanwhile, attacked Bottoms' record as Atlanta mayor from 2018 to 2022. Her tenure covered the Covid pandemic and accompanying social unrest. She declined to seek re-election, citing the difficulties she had faced in office.