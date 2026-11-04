Democrat Mark Warner won a fourth US Senate term in Virginia on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, defeating Republican Bert Mizusawa, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Warner has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009, following a term as governor from 2002 to 2006. His Republican challenger, a retired US Army major general, campaigned on his military experience and connections to the president.

The result retains a Democratic seat in an election fought over control of Congress. Republicans entered election night holding both the Senate and the House of Representatives, while Democrats sought to overturn those majorities.

AI and Affordability Shaped Mark Warner's Campaign

Artificial intelligence and affordability formed the core of Warner's 2026 campaign, linking questions about emerging technology with the pressures facing households.

Virginia has become a hub for AI data centres, with hundreds across the commonwealth and Loudoun County at the heart of that expansion. Warner positioned himself as an advocate for regulation and for preparing the economy for the technology's effects.

His campaign addressed the implications for jobs and electricity grids, placing employment and energy infrastructure alongside the question of how the sector should be regulated. Those priorities connected the expanding industry to his broader economic platform.

On household costs, Warner pledged to cut taxes for the middle class and support affordable healthcare. He contrasted his tax priorities with Trump's, maintaining that he would seek reductions for middle-class Americans rather than the wealthy.

Warner's Route From Business to the Senate

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1954, Warner worked for former Connecticut senator Chris Dodd before establishing himself in Virginia politics. He also chaired the Virginia Democratic Party. Before entering elected office, he worked in the mobile phone industry in the late 1980s, with a business venture that later developed into Nextel.

Warner became Virginia's 67th governor in 2002. After completing that term in 2006, he won election to the Senate in 2008, succeeding retiring Republican John Warner. Further victories followed in 2014 and 2020.

The 2026 result adds another Senate victory to that sequence of successful statewide election campaigns. He serves alongside fellow Democrat Tim Kaine, another former Virginia governor, in the commonwealth's Senate delegation.

Iran Put Warner at Odds With His Challenger

Mizusawa supported the war in Iran and argued that his military experience and work on Trump's 2016 campaign put him in a stronger position to work with the president. He maintained that Trump would listen to him if he reached the Senate.

Mizusawa brought a different professional background to the contest. His Army service spanned 41 years and included four combat tours, and he received the Silver Star for valour.

His experience also extended to civilian roles in Washington. Mizusawa served as a professional Senate staff member, held an appointment as Deputy Under Secretary of the Army and worked as a senior adviser at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Warner took the opposite position on the conflict. As vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, he warned about the potential consequences of the administration's military action.

Speaking to CNN on 1 March 2026, after the initial strikes and the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Warner argued that there had been no imminent threat to the US.