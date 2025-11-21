Jon M. Chu, the director behind the 2018 global hit Crazy Rich Asians, has officially revealed that a television adaptation of the story has been written—either in place of, or potentially alongside, the long-anticipated film sequel.

The confirmation came during his red-carpet appearance at Wicked For Good, where Chu openly addressed the franchise's future after years of speculation.

Chu Confirmed Another 'Crazy Rich Asians'

The moment unfolded when Popsugar briefly asked Michelle Yeoh about an update on a Crazy Rich Asians sequel.

Yeoh quickly redirected the question, saying it was Chu who should answer. Stepping in with a long-awaited update, Chu said, 'You never know, I'm working on a TV show version of it, and so we might be back.'

His remark marks the clearest indication yet that the award-winning director is moving the franchise into a television format—something he has hinted at in past interviews, but never confirmed as directly as he has now.

Why the Franchise Is Heading to Television

Chu has repeatedly suggested that a single film sequel simply could not contain the richness of Kevin Kwan's bestselling trilogy.

In his interview in The Hollywood Reporter, he spoke previously about ongoing development challenges. He noted that the team needed 'more real estate' to tell the story properly, adding that 'just a movie wasn't doing it for us'.

At the #Oscars Jon M Chu talks about the decision to adapt #CrazyRichAsians into a TV series pic.twitter.com/pet9Rtdpcm — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2025

The shift to television allows the creative team—notably screenwriter Adele Lim, who is returning as showrunner—to expand the world in ways a two-hour film could not.

The ensemble nature of the story, the multitude of subplots, and the luxurious cultural backdrop have all contributed to the push toward a series format, where each character and storyline can receive the depth they deserve, 'I don't know if it's in lieu of a sequel but it felt clear that every character we wanted to explore needed more room and just a movie wasn't doing it for us,' said Chu.

Chu has also acknowledged that the first film made significant changes from the novels, which has made a direct book-to-film sequel difficult.

As he put it, the characters 'changed so much in the first movie,' which means the creative team must find fresh ways to continue the narrative without contradicting what audiences have already seen on screen.

Although the TV series seems to be the current priority, Chu has not ruled out a feature-film sequel.

He has said they will only move forward if they find 'a script that's better and has as much urgency as the first movie.'

In previous remarks, he lamented how difficult it is to adapt the second book into a screenplay: 'There's a lot of shifting, architecturally ... it's never quite hit.'

Returning Talent and Creative Direction

The upcoming series is being developed for the streaming platform Max, and the original creative forces are returning: Kevin Kwan and Jon M. Chu are executive producers, while Adele Lim is the showrunner.

Chu has expressed confidence about the cast, stating that 'our cast will be there,' though no formal announcements have been made yet.

Notable original cast members, such as Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh, are widely expected to return if the series moves forward.

Possible Plot of the Series

Details are still emerging, but Chu says the series will draw from Kwan's trilogy, including China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems.

He emphasises that it will not be a one-to-one adaptation, 'you couldn't go one-to-one ... But we can use a lot of inspiration from the book to dig out more story from it.'

He also confirmed that scripts are already written, Chu said, 'We have scripts, and we're waiting to be officially ready to go.'

Chu's confirmation that a TV adaptation is in development has reignited excitement for fans who have waited nearly seven years for a continuation.

Whether on the big screen or on streaming, the world of Crazy Rich Asians seems poised to return—bigger, richer, and with far more room for its beloved characters to shine.

As of now, there is no information about the possible release of the TV show or if it's already in production. Looks like fans need to wait a little longer for it.