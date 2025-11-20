Lionsgate has confirmed that Now You See Me 4 is in the works, with director Ruben Fleischer back at the helm. The director also revealed that the script is already in progress, and that the ending of the third film was deliberately designed to pave the way for what comes next.

Here's everything we know so far. Read at your own risk if you haven't seen the third film as this contains bits from its ending.

It's Official: Now You See Me 4 is Happening

Lionsgate officially confirmed Now You See Me 4 during its CinemaCon presentation in early 2025, announcing that Fleischer would return to direct following the success of Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

Speaking about the future of the series, the filmmaker said the studio was 'thrilled' to have him back, while he himself remarked, 'Of course I want to keep it going.'

Fleischer emphasised that early development is already underway. 'We have a really, really fun adventure planned for them that we're still in the writing process on,' he shared, noting that the next instalment will continue the franchise's blend of heists, illusions, and globe-spanning spectacle.

Meanwhile, film producer Bobby Cohen said that Lionsgate is a great partner and the studio's wanting more of the movie is 'incredibly gratifying.'

He also said that at the beginning, they knew that they had come up with a new idea and that the new cast would take the film into another place.

Possible Plot: New Mission For The Eye

According to Fleischer, the finale of Now You See Me: Now You Don't sets the stage perfectly for the fourth instalment, leaving fans at the edge of their seats with a magical glimpse of what comes next for the Horsemen.

In the final scene, the eight Horsemen receive a genuine holographic message from Dylan Rhodes. The message reveals a long-held secret: Dylan had never been imprisoned in Russia following their failed mission a decade earlier.

Instead, he had orchestrated the entire deception, manipulating events from behind the scenes to reunite the original team and formally induct the younger magicians into the clandestine world of The Eye.

The hologram concludes with a cryptic challenge that promises further twists and high-stakes adventures, 'You thought your work was done? You're just getting started.'

The scene not only confirms Dylan's continued influence over the Horsemen's operations but also signals a wider, more intricate web of missions and magical heists to come.

Fleischer has since confirmed that Dylan Rhodes will play an even more significant role in the fourth film, with Mark Ruffalo's return 'pending Mark Ruffalo's schedule.'

Who's Returning for the Fourth Movie?

Fleischer says the goal is to bring back the full ensemble — from Jesse Eisenberg's J. Daniel Atlas and Woody Harrelson's Merritt McKinney to Dave Franco, Isla Fisher and Lizzy Caplan — while also continuing the journeys of the younger recruits: Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director said, 'That's certainly the aspiration. But when you have an ensemble franchise like this with so many characters and storylines to service, it obviously presents challenges. We have to be real smart and intentional with how we structure the film.'

He added, 'It's an exciting challenge, but it's certainly a challenge to juggle so many compelling characters who are played by such charismatic actors.'

Fleischer also hinted at a desire to lean more heavily into the franchise's powerful female magicians, saying, 'It felt right to just acknowledge the fact that there are three super-strong, powerful female magicians in our movie. Hopefully, if we're lucky enough to get to make another Now You See Me movie, we can lean into that more.'

Release Date

At present, with the script still in development, there is no confirmed release date for Now You See Me 4. The timeline will depend on how quickly the screenplay is completed and when production can begin. Film producer Cohen said fans won't have to wait 'as long' this time.

Lionsgate is reportedly prioritising story quality over speed, aiming to ensure the fourth instalment meets the high expectations set by the critically acclaimed third film.

The earliest possible release could be 2027, though 2028 is considered more realistic. What is certain, however, is that the Horsemen will return, and their next mission under The Eye promises to be their most ambitious yet.