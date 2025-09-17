A teen girl's body, exhibiting a distinctive 'Shhh' tattoo on her right index finger, has been identified inside a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, according to Los Angeles law enforcement.

Authorities say the decomposed remains were discovered on 8 September 2025 after workers at a Hollywood impound lot reported a foul odour emanating from a vehicle registered to 20-year-old singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd.

Victim's Profile and Discovery Details

Forensic authorities have determined the victim was a girl aged roughly 14 to 15 years, though her name has not been released, pending next-of-kin identification.

The remains were found in the front trunk ('frunk') of the Tesla, which had been impounded at a tow yard in Hollywood after being abandoned. The vehicle had reportedly been at the impound lot for two days when employees first noticed the odour.

Descriptive details released by the medical examiner's office and police sources illustrate the state of the remains: severely decomposed, not intact. The girl was approximately 5 feet 2 inches (about 157 cm) tall, with wavy black hair, and weighed approximately 71 pounds (around 32 kg), a weight notably below average for her height.

She wore a tube top and black leggings; accessories included metal stud earrings and a yellow metal bracelet. The right index finger bore a tattoo that read 'Shhh...'.

Law Enforcement Response and Status of Investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department is treating the case as a death investigation, which may transition formally into a homicide investigation once further evidence is reviewed.

David Anthony Burke (D4vd) is not currently identified as a suspect. His representatives have stated that he is fully cooperating with authorities.

The medical examiner's office has so far not ruled on or determined the cause of death. The identity, age in more precise terms, and race or ethnicity are likewise withheld until familial notification is completed.

Public, Media and Legal Ramifications

The case has drawn widespread media attention, given the connection of the vehicle to a high-profile musician.

Brand partnerships associated with D4vd, including with Crocs and Hollister, have been affected. Some promotional materials featuring him have reportedly been suspended or edited out amid the ongoing investigation.

There is also scrutiny on how quickly authorities will be able to establish the cause and circumstances of death, given the degree of decomposition. Forensic investigators are heavily relying on the medical examiner's analyses.

Authorities continue to withhold the victim's name until her family can be notified, while forensic teams work to establish her precise cause and time of death, a process complicated by the advanced decomposition of the remains.

Investigators are examining how long the girl's body was in the Tesla before it was discovered, whether the car had been used or accessed by others, and if foul play was involved.

This disturbing case remains under active investigation as authorities seek clarity on who the girl was, how she died and how her remains came to be in the Tesla owned by D4vd.