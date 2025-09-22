The rising music star D4vd has come under intense public scrutiny after human remains were found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him.

Authorities have identified the remains as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was reported missing in April 2024. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has classified the cause of death as pending, while investigators are treating the case as a potential homicide.

As the investigation continues, a massive scrutiny is falling upon D4vd and his art, which interestingly consists of dark references. While mentioning extreme and morbid topics in his art does not necessarily connect him to the crime, the internet cannot help but fathom the artist's obsession with death.

Dark Persona and Death Imagery

David Anthony Burke, known professionally as d4vd, has cultivated an artistic identity steeped in themes of death and obsession. His breakout hit 'Romantic Homicide' features imagery of a bloodied woman, which Burke has described in interviews as figurative rather than literal.

Meanwhile, the singer's Withered world tour has included similar motifs, such as caskets and guest books for fans to pay respects to a character Burke portrays in music videos. Promotional material often features an alter ego named 'Itami,' wearing a blindfold and a blood-stained shirt, an aesthetic inspired by anime and manga, including Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer.

Another interesting point is that an unreleased song by the artist reportedly referenced 'Celeste,' with lyrics such as, 'Oh, Celeste, the girl with my name tattooed on her chest, smell her on my clothes like cigarettes.'

While his public tracks convey universal heartbreak and figurative death, this private demo is more personal and specific, as he 'co-incidently' is using the exact name of the victim.

Alleged Connections to Celeste Rivas

While Burke has not been officially named a suspect in Celeste's case, several circumstantial details have drawn attention. According to reports, Burke and Rivas reportedly shared a tattoo, with photographic evidence indicating similar placement and design.

TMZ confirms that this photo shows singer D4vd near the area where the victim lived before she disappeared



The user who posted the picture alleges that D4vd was paying people to keep Celeste’s age a secret pic.twitter.com/wY0Q89l5ny — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 17, 2025

Media outlets have circulated photos suggesting Burke was near Rivas's family home shortly before her disappearance, and unverified images purport to show them together.

Old digital communications, including Discord chat and livestream recordings, indicating interactions between Burke and a user named 'Celeste' have also resurfaced on the internet. While these details contribute to a broader narrative, they remain circumstantial and have not been formally connected to the cause of death.

Legal and Cultural Considerations

The case has reignited debate over the role of artistic expression in legal scrutiny. In the United States, prosecutors have occasionally sought to use violent lyrics as evidence in criminal trials, which is a practice criticised for its potential bias against young, non-white artists.

Legal experts emphasise that circumstantial evidence, while compelling in the court of public opinion, is distinct from verifiable proof of criminal activity.

Meanwhile, the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the ongoing investigation. Items seized from a Hollywood Hills residence, including a computer, are under forensic analysis. Authorities have yet to publicly release findings linking Burke directly to Rivas's death.

Until the investigation concludes, Burke's involvement remains undetermined by law. However, his persona and how he approaches his art have found a new perspective among many people.