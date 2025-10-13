The newly surfaced photos of Katy Perry sharing kisses and embraces with Justin Trudeau aboard a luxury yacht have set off a frenzy of online speculation. But a closer look at the timeline suggests that the alleged romance beganafter Perry ended her engagement to Orlando Bloom, and there is no verified evidence of cheating.

Yacht Photos Spark Global Buzz

In early October 2025, Entertainment Weekly published photographs showing Perry and Trudeau in swimwear aboard a yacht named Caravelle, where they were seen 'kissing, cuddling, and embracing.'

The outlet described their behaviour as 'intimate gestures.'

People confirmed the same visuals, reporting that the pair appeared affectionate off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, but that neither has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship.

Other outlets, including The Cut, cited bystanders from a nearby whale-watching boat who claimed to have seen the two 'making out,' while Elle published images of Trudeau shirtless and embracing Perry on her yacht.

Breakup, Dinner, Then the Yacht

Perry and Bloom, who began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019, had an on-and-off relationship spanning several years.

In June 2025, their representatives confirmed to People that the couple had called off their engagement and would 'continue co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove, with love and mutual respect.'

A month later, Perry and Trudeau were seen dining together at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal on 28 July 2025.

According to People, they ordered lobster and personally thanked the restaurant staff before leaving. Neither commented on the outing publicly.

Two days later, People reported that Trudeau was spotted attending Perry's concert in Montreal during her Lifetime's World tour.

Sources close to Trudeau told People that he was surprised by the public attention their dinner drew, describing it as a 'casual first get-to-know-you' meeting with 'no firm plans to date further.'

Is There Proof of Cheating?

At present, there is no concrete evidence that Perry was romantically involved with Trudeau while still committed to Bloom.

By the time of the yacht photos, Perry and Bloom had already confirmed their split.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented on the alleged romance. Their representatives declined requests for statements when contacted by media outlets, including Entertainment Weekly and People.

According to News.com.au, insiders described the photos as a 'public confirmation' of a budding relationship but cautioned that it was still in its early stages.

Friends of Perry reportedly expressed concern that she might be 'moving too fast' following her breakup with Bloom.

Another People source said the two 'have plenty to talk about' but currently have 'no plans to date again,' describing their connection as friendly rather than romantic.

What We Know for Sure

Perry and Bloom's breakup : Announced in June 2025, with both agreeing to co-parent their daughter peacefully.

: Announced in June 2025, with both agreeing to co-parent their daughter peacefully. Trudeau's separation : The former Canadian leader separated from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

: The former Canadian leader separated from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Dinner in Montreal : The first documented public outing between Perry and Trudeau came in July 2025, weeks after her breakup.

: The first documented public outing between Perry and Trudeau came in July 2025, weeks after her breakup. Yacht photos: Taken in October 2025, they show intimacy but not necessarily an ongoing or exclusive relationship.

The Bottom Line

Claims that Katy Perry cheated on Orlando Bloom with Justin Trudeau remain unverified. The available evidence points to a timeline in which Perry was single at the time of her encounters with Trudeau.

While paparazzi photos suggest a romantic spark, they do not prove infidelity or a confirmed relationship.

Until Perry or Trudeau publicly addresses the rumours, the alleged affair remains speculation--not fact.