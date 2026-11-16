David Beckham's company DB Ventures Ltd is suing fragrance distributor Coty Germany GmbH in New York over alleged breaches of their licensing agreement. Filed on 23 April 2026, the claim alleges Coty under-reported net sales by $123 million (£93.2 million). DB Ventures says the discrepancy left it about $6 million (£4.5 million) short in royalties.

It is also seeking $41 million (£31.1 million) in compensation and damages over the alleged distribution of Beckham-branded fragrances.

The New York Law Journal lists the case as DB Ventures Ltd v Coty Germany GmbH. Beckham is not the named claimant.

DB Ventures manages his commercial interests, and the dispute concerns the terms governing the fragrance business.

DB Ventures Alleges $123 Million in Under-reported Sales and Unapproved Distribution

The four financial figures concern separate parts of the claim. DB Ventures alleges $123 million (£93.2 million) in under-reported net sales, resulting in an alleged $6 million (£4.5 million) royalty shortfall.

Separately, it claims at least $24 million (£18.2 million) worth of Beckham-branded products went through distribution channels it had not approved.

The $41 million (£31.1 million) sought is compensation and damages, not unpaid royalties alone.

The disputed outlets reportedly included UK discount retailer Poundland and petrol stations. DB Ventures argues that sales through those channels were inconsistent with the brand image it sought to protect.

Its court filing describes the discovery of products at a petrol station and asks: 'How could this possibly have happened? Desperation and greed.' The quotation comes from the complaint, not from Beckham personally, and is not a finding by the court.

Coty disputes the allegations. It denies Poundland sales and says the licence lets it choose where the range is distributed.

Coty has asked the New York court to dismiss the case. Its defence contends that DB Ventures is trying to end the existing arrangement early so the licence can move to rival company Interparfums.

Coty Rejects Allegations as Interparfums Prepares To Take Over the Licence

A Coty spokesperson gave Reuters the company's initial response on 1 May 2026. 'Coty does not comment on ongoing legal matters. The claims are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously.'

The statement rejected the claims generally. Coty's subsequent court defence set out its specific arguments about Poundland, distribution rights and the timing of the licence transfer.

The dispute is unfolding ahead of a planned change in fragrance partner. Interparfums announced on 28 January 2026 that it had signed an exclusive, 20-year worldwide licensing agreement for David Beckham fragrances.

Its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the agreement is due to take effect on 1 April 2028, or earlier if the existing licence terminates first.

The scheduled change gives the dispute a commercial deadline, but it does not resolve the contractual disagreement.

DB Ventures' allegations and Coty's defence remain competing positions. As of 16 November 2026, reports had not identified a ruling on Coty's request to dismiss the case.