Allies of former NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang are reportedly assembling a Silicon Valley 'war room' to lobby the chipmaker's board for his reinstatement whilst seeking political backing from the White House.

In the days that followed the semiconductor giant's announcement on Thursday, 12 November 2026, that the 63-year-old co-founder had stepped down after 33 years at the helm, the reported lobbying campaign sets up a fierce tug-of-war between technology executives and Washington regulators.

According to Financial Times reporting, supporters claim Huang backs the push to persuade directors to reconsider his departure, bolstered by a public 'Bring Jensen Back' petition signed by Elon Musk and Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney.

Musk warned on Saturday, 14 November, that NVIDIA risks losing critical supply-chain arrangements built on personal handshakes rather than formal contracts.

However, the comeback bid faces formidable opposition from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who urged directors on Sunday to appoint an outside chief executive, execute a dramatic shakeup, and answer questions within 10 days regarding restrictions on chip exports to China.

Jensen Huang's Allies Outline 'War Room' Plans

Reports said an unnamed supporter described plans to assemble technology executives to campaign for Huang's reinstatement. It said the supporter claimed that Huang backed the effort, which would involve approaching directors and seeking political support.

'Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,' the ally said.

The report also described Huang discussing a possible return with people close to him. Those discussions do not establish that NVIDIA's board has received a formal proposal or agreed to reconsider his departure.

The proposed group's members were not identified, and formal lobbying arrangements were not confirmed. Seeking White House backing also does not establish that the administration has endorsed Huang's return.

NVIDIA did not respond to a request for comment, and the report also included no announcement that directors had agreed to reinstate him.

Elon Musk's Case for Bringing Jensen Huang Back

Elon Musk's public support focused on Huang's relationships with customers and his management of NVIDIA's supply chain.

In an X post on 14 November, Musk reportedly warned that the company could lose 'critical' business without its former chief executive.

He credited Huang with managing the supply chain 'brilliantly' and claimed that important commercial arrangements were 'a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract'.

Those comments represent Musk's assessment. They do not independently establish the terms of NVIDIA's agreements or confirm that particular business arrangements would cease without Huang.

Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney was also identified among supporters of a public 'Bring Jensen Back' letter. Investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker reportedly urged NVIDIA's directors to retain the possibility of Huang's return.

Jensen Huang Succession Search Includes Outside Candidates

Bessent reportedly urged NVIDIA's directors to 'go outside the company' when selecting their next chief executive. He also called for a 'dramatic shakeup'.

His intervention extended beyond the appointment. According to the report, he sought answers from the board and outside lawyers within 10 days regarding compliance with restrictions on exports of advanced chips to China.

A request for answers does not establish a breach of those restrictions. Bessent's comments also do not constitute a formal government decision on NVIDIA's leadership.

The reported 12 November announcement named finance chief Colette Kress interim chief executive and Harvey C. Jones chairman. It described a search that considered both internal and external candidates.

Directors reportedly approached Arm chief executive Rene Haas about the position. That approach does not establish that Haas received or accepted an offer, or that the board concluded its search.

The boardroom battle unfolds hours before NVIDIA is scheduled to report its quarterly financial results on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, when investors expect clarity on operational continuity.