Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault before reportedly complaining that prison staff had confiscated his hair-loss tablets and requesting specialist shampoo, according to a report published on Sunday, 15 November. The allegations emerged days after his conviction.

Brand, 51, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 9 November. A jury convicted him on 5 November of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others in offences committed between 2004 and 2009.

Russell Brand Hair-Loss Pills Reportedly Confiscated at Wandsworth

An unnamed source told The Sun that Brand wanted to continue taking Propecia, a prescription treatment for male pattern baldness. He also reportedly sought permission to use Alpecin caffeine shampoo, which is marketed as a hair-loss product.

'He was kicking off because he's worried he's going to lose his hair,' the source alleged. 'He takes Propecia pills for his hair, but he had them confiscated inside.'

The insider claimed the tablets were considered non-essential because they were being used for cosmetic reasons. Brand reportedly asked for specialist shampoo, too, but the report did not establish whether prison officials formally refused the request.

The claims are based on an anonymous source and have not been independently verified. The Ministry of Justice declined to comment when approached by The Sun. IBTimes UK said it could not independently verify the allegations.

Prisoners undergo healthcare assessments when they enter custody, including reviews of existing prescriptions. Medication must be authorised by prison healthcare professionals; prisoners cannot simply bring it directly into their cells.

According to the NHS, Propecia contains finasteride, a medication used to treat male pattern baldness. When prescribed for hair loss, finasteride is available only on private prescription.

The Sun reported that Propecia can cost up to £60 a month, while Alpecin shampoo sells for about £6.49 a bottle. The newspaper also noted that Brand was photographed carrying Propecia tablets in 2010. The report did not say whether he had a current prescription or provide details of the medication's assessment by prison healthcare staff.

Russell Brand Reportedly Transferred to HMP Littlehey

Brand was reportedly transferred to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on Friday, 13 November. The Category C prison houses men convicted of sexual offences, although prison authorities have not independently confirmed the move.

According to The Sun, Brand had been held separately at Wandsworth over concerns for his safety. He was reportedly assessed for HMP Wakefield before prison officials selected Littlehey. The report did not provide further details about the assessment or explain how the decision was reached.

It remains unclear whether Brand regained access to his medication following the reported transfer. There is also no official confirmation about the outcome of his shampoo request.

The reported transfer drew criticism from retired prison governor Vanessa Frake, who told The Sun she was 'absolutely flabbergasted' by the decision. She argued that a Category B prison might have been more appropriate given Brand's lengthy sentence.

Mr Justice Joel Bennathan said Brand would serve two-thirds of his prison sentence, equivalent to seven years, before being released on licence. He could be recalled to custody if he breaches its conditions.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Brand will remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy addressed the outcome following sentencing. 'Today's sentence marks a significant milestone in our investigation and means Russell Brand has been held accountable for his crimes.'