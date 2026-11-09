Russell Brand reportedly told his wife, Laura Brand (née Gallacher), 'We'll be OK' as he was led away from the dock after being sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday, 9 November 2026.

According to The Mirror's live courtroom coverage, the 51-year-old comedian exchanged the words with his wife moments after Judge Mr Justice Bennathan handed down his sentence at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women between 2004 and 2009. He denied the charges throughout the trial but was acquitted of two additional counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand's Emotional Exchange With Wife

The Mirror reported that Brand reassured his wife as court officers escorted him away following the sentencing.

PEOPLE, citing the BBC, reported that Brand also mouthed 'I love you' to his wife as he left the dock.

Sky News reported that Brand turned towards Laura and told her, 'We'll be OK', before she mouthed back, 'I love you, I'll be OK'.

Laura attended the hearing to support her husband and reportedly appeared emotional during the proceedings. She left the courthouse shortly afterwards, accompanied by friends and security personnel, but did not respond to journalists' questions about the sentence or her continued support for Brand.

Brand's father, Ron Brand, also attended the hearing. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, he described his son as 'strong' when asked how he would cope with imprisonment.

Judge Hands Brand More Than 10 Years in Prison

According to NPR, Brand's sentence followed a trial lasting approximately four weeks, during which six women testified about their experiences involving the comedian.

Judge Bennathan sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison, describing him as 'a sexual predator' during his sentencing remarks.

According to PEOPLE, citing The Guardian, Brand must serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The convictions involved the rape of a woman at Brand's home in 2009 and the sexual assault of three other women at different locations between 2004 and 2009.

Victims Describe Lasting Trauma

Before sentencing, victim impact statements from four women were read in court, describing the lasting psychological consequences of Brand's offences.

One woman, who was raped at Brand's home, described how the assault continued to affect her daily life, including her ability to sleep and eat. She also said the experience had undermined her confidence and ability to trust others.

Another woman, who was sexually assaulted at a Soho bar in 2004, described being left traumatised and struggling with her self-worth following the incident.

The other women also described how the offences affected their personal and professional lives.

Following the sentencing, Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy praised the women for their courage and determination in coming forward, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that two further rape allegations involving Brand remained under investigation. Files relating to both complainants had been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration.

Brand has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.