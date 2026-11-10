A man waiting outside Southwark Crown Court in London accidentally heckled Russell Brand's manager after mistaking him for the comedian during his rape and sexual assault trial. The awkward exchange, captured on video and widely shared online, showed the onlooker confronting the wrong person before realising his mistake.

The incident involved Jake Smith, Brand's long-haired, bearded American manager, whose resemblance to the comedian had repeatedly caused confusion among photographers and members of the public attending the proceedings. 'It's not me bro,' Smith can be heard saying in the video.

Man Mistakes Manager for Brand

The incident occurred in late October, when journalists, photographers and members of the public gathered outside Southwark Crown Court. An older onlooker approached Smith and told him he should be ashamed of himself, apparently believing he was addressing Brand. 'It's not me, bro,' Smith replied, making it clear that the man had mistaken him for somebody else.

Unexpected moment outside the court. “You should be ashamed of yourself!” That’s not Russell Brand. “Oh I’m thick, sorry” 😊 https://t.co/4UFJ8OhobI — Omid Djalili (@omid9) November 9, 2026

The onlooker appeared embarrassed after discovering his mistake, laughing and covering his face. Realising his error, he said, 'Oh, I'm thick, sorry', a response that subsequently attracted attention online.

However, the man eventually confronted the person he had intended to address. A few moments later, when Brand stepped outside the courthouse with his wife, Laura Gallacher, the onlooker directed his attention towards the comedian.

Smith, who has worked with Brand on his online content, regularly accompanied the comedian to court throughout the trial. His long hair, beard and similar appearance meant that he sometimes attracted attention intended for Brand, including shouted criticism and messages of support.

Although some observers described Smith as a possible decoy, there is no evidence that he was deliberately used to distract photographers or members of the public.

Viral Brand Lookalike Video Sparks Online Jokes

The mix-up quickly became a talking point online, with several users joking about the man's inability to recognise the person he intended to confront. One X user wrote, 'That's not Russell brand thats Russell off-brand'.

Another commenter joked, 'It's worth a punt - whoever you shout it as probably has something to be ashamed of'. A third user compared the confusion to an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which a character is mistaken for someone else.

Others questioned why the onlooker had approached Smith without checking his identity. The moment offered an unusual distraction from the serious criminal proceedings taking place inside the courthouse, which had attracted extensive media coverage and public attention.

Brand Sentenced to Prison After Rape Conviction

Brand, 51, was convicted at Southwark Crown Court on 5 November 2026 of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of three other charges following a trial lasting approximately four weeks.

On Monday Mr Justice Joel Bennathan sentenced the former television presenter to 10 years and six months in prison. The judge described Brand as a 'sexual predator' and criticised his disregard for the women's right to refuse sexual contact.

However, Brand had denied the charges throughout the proceedings, maintaining that his sexual encounters were consensual. The Metropolitan Police launched its investigation in September 2023 after The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches published allegations against Brand.