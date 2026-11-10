Jimmy Carr joked that Russell Brand was going to prison for 'something he didn't do... get consent' in a clip shared on X to promote his Killing Jokes tour. The post appeared shortly after Brand was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison on 9 November 2026.

The exchange begins with a heckler calling out, 'What do you think about Russell Brand?!' Carr replies, 'Well, this is interesting.' The host of 8 Out of 10 Cats then delivers the joke, drawing applause before adding: 'I think Russell Brand's views on sex and consent are going to radically change in the next week.'

Brand denied the charges. Following a four-week trial, he was convicted on 5 November of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was cleared of two further charges of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Jimmy Carr Shared the Clip After Brand's Sentencing

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Bennathan told Brand that one offence displayed 'your casual, arrogant disregard of any woman's right to say "no" to you'.

The sentence covered all four offences and included nine years for the rape. The judge took mitigating factors into account when setting the prison term. Brand must register as a sex offender for life.

Carr's post used the heckler's question and his response as a promotional clip for his tour. The available information does not establish when the exchange was filmed. The post appeared after the sentence was handed down, while the convictions had been announced four days earlier.

Jimmy Carr and Brand on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year

Some X users referred to Carr's past television work with Brand. One, posting as concentric_PM, called Carr a 'turncoat'. Another, sjbarr500, wrote: 'Wonder what Brand would make of one of his old sparring partners straight out of the blocks like this.'

On 6 November, the day after the verdict, Metro revisited footage from a 2007 edition of The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. Carr and Brand both appeared on the panel that year, with Lily Allen among the guests. Jonathan Ross remarked on how close she was sitting to Brand and Noel Fielding.

'How dare you, we're not rapists,' Fielding replied, prompting laughter from the studio audience. Carr then questioned him about the cape he was wearing. Fielding explained that it was a Jack the Ripper cape, and began describing its namesake. Brand supplied the final two words: 'Serial murderer.'

Brand dismissed the link between 'rapes and capes' as a rhyme and joked that the others could ruin Fielding's reputation. The clip was revisited after Brand's verdict, as some viewers drew attention to Carr and Brand's earlier on-screen appearances.

"What do you think about Russell Brand?!"



Jimmy Carr's brand-new tour, KILLING JOKES, is starting with dates across the UK & USA in 2027.

Find out more and get tickets at https://t.co/aEh7Y7D3tD. pic.twitter.com/dBgf7GYvgS — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) November 9, 2026

Why Some Viewers Objected to Jimmy Carr's Tour Post

Several viewers objected to Carr using the exchange in a tour advert. 'Cashing in on this is beyond despicable,' wrote Aromatica365. Jon Bongles criticised the idea of selling tickets 'on the back of a rapist being sent down'.

Vickster51 questioned whether the conviction belonged in a sales pitch, adding: 'You may be surprised to learn many of us don't find anything about Brand a joke.'

Other users supported Carr. Joel Cardwell called the joke 'very smooth', while Curtis Johnson described the comedian as 'a funny man'. The reactions included criticism of both the subject of the joke and its use to promote a live show.

Carr is due to take Killing Jokes to the US and the UK next year. The date and location of the heckler exchange have not been established in the information available.