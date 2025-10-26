He was once the world's greatest showman, but it seems Hugh Jackman's magic is wearing thin.

The actor is reportedly struggling to sell tickets for his new one-man show in New York. This failure is said to be music to the ears of his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. Sources close to the 69-year-old Aussie claim she is 'jumping for joy' at the news.

After a bitter divorce clouded by 'cheating' allegations, Furness allegedly believes Jackman deserves nothing but bad luck. This is a far cry from their decades-long marriage, and it seems the fallout from their split is finally hitting Jackman where it hurts: the box office.

Deborra-Lee Furness's 'Fiendish Delight' Over Hugh Jackman's Slump

'Deb has moved on, but she's getting a fiendish delight hearing he can't fill seats at his one-man show' at Radio City Music Hall, one source claimed exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

The insider explained that Furness is amused by the situation. 'It seems Hugh's not as invincible as he thought he was. People have told her he's struggling and down in the dumps over the lack of ticket sales,' the source added.

A second insider painted an even starker picture of the betrayal Furness feels. It claimed: 'Deb clearly feels he stabbed her in the back, and she means to make him pay dearly.'

The source emphasized the depth of the split, adding, 'She loved him, and he was her everything, and now he's a louse who broke her heart and betrayed her.'

For Furness, this box office failure is reportedly seen as karma for the man she stood by for nearly three decades.

The 'Love Rat' Allegations Haunting Hugh Jackman's New Show

The backdrop to this alleged box office crisis is, of course, the couple's shocking separation in September 2023. Jackman, 57, and Furness, who wed in 1996 when she was a major star in Australia and he was a 'nobody,' were seen as one of Hollywood's most stable couples.

Their split, however, was quickly swamped by rumours of Jackman's clandestine affair with Sutton Foster, 50. Foster was his married leading lady during the blockbuster Broadway revival of The Music Man.

These rumours have dogged Jackman ever since, and sources claim the scandal is now directly impacting his fanbase.

'Others say audiences are avoiding Hugh because he's a love rat,' claimed an insider. 'He's become a turnoff to a lot of people who used to love him for his family values and his devotion to his former wife.'

Is Hugh Jackman The Only One To Blame For Lagging Sales?

The show itself, titled Hugh Jackman Live: From New York, With Love, is a medley of his greatest hits. The X-Men star performs songs from beloved screen and stage productions, including The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, The Boy From Oz, and, notably, The Music Man.

However, Broadway insiders have noted that neither Jackman nor the show is entirely to blame for the lagging ticket sales. They explain that a significant drop in international tourism to New York City is also responsible for the empty seats.

But the sources familiar with the split are not buying that excuse. They insist the damage is personal. 'Either way, the show could be in a real crisis if this continues,' claimed the insider, adding a final twist. 'And Hugh's darling Sutton won't be able to pull him out of this slump.'

As for his ex-wife of 27 years? 'And Deb is feeling no sympathy for him.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness for comments.