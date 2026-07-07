Support for Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee in Maine's upcoming Senate race, has evaporated in a matter of days. The swift withdrawal of endorsements from prominent figures and key organisations underscores the party's intolerance for scandal, even at this late stage in the election cycle.

The upheaval follows a damning report by Politico revealing that a woman who dated Platner claims he forced her into sexual acts in 2021. Platner has vehemently denied the allegations, but the damage to his campaign appears irreversible. With the deadline for replacing candidates looming next Monday, the fallout raises serious questions about the future of his bid and the broader implications for Democratic efforts in Maine and across the US.

Who Are the Democrats Abandoning Graham Platner?

Within hours of the story's publication, the chorus of condemnation was swift and bipartisan. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer led the charge, calling explicitly for Platner to 'immediately withdraw' from the race. Schumer's statement was echoed by several of his colleagues, including Democratic heavyweights such as Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which had been preparing to back Platner with resources and organisational support, made it clear: if he remained on the ballot, they would cease all involvement.

The DSCC's decision was particularly telling. As the primary campaign's financial backbone, their withdrawal signals a broader rejection of Platner's candidacy. Senate Majority PAC, which channels significant funds into the effort to flip Senate seats, announced it would divert its resources elsewhere. Outside groups that had previously endorsed him, including VoteVets and End Citizens United, also pulled back.

This cascade of disendorsements reveals a party grappling with the boundaries of political loyalty. Many Democrats who had previously defended Platner's past controversies, including offensive online comments and a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, are now distancing themselves. Even some of his most ardent backers, such as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Mark Kelly, have publicly called for him to step aside.

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The Local and State-Level Response

In Maine, the political establishment has followed suit. The state party leadership, including Chair Charlie Dingman and Vice Chair Imke Schessler, issued a joint statement demanding that Platner withdraw immediately. Hannah Pingree, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former primary rival, joined the chorus, stating that the party cannot afford to be associated with scandal amid a highly competitive election.

The state's political elite are now openly discussing the possibility of appointing a replacement candidate before the deadline. Former Democratic gubernatorial aspirants such as Troy Jackson, Shenna Bellows, and Nirav Shah are reportedly considering entering the race. The urgency is underscored by Maine law, which allows the party to select a new nominee if the current candidate withdraws before next Monday.

Voters and Supporters: Divided Reactions

Despite the mounting pressure, some voters remain loyal, at least for now. Emma Vigeland, a prominent progressive commentator, articulated the sentiment shared by many in the grassroots: support for Platner's policies, not necessarily his personal character. She acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but stopped short of calling for his outright withdrawal, emphasising the need for due process.

Conversely, others, like 32-year-old voter Tracey Lewis from Standish, expressed disappointment but a willingness to hear Platner's side.

'I was planning on coming to his event,' she said. 'I wanted to see what he had to say after this report.' Her stance reflects the complicated reality that in politics, support often hinges on a mix of personal conviction, strategic calculation, and party loyalty.

But the voices calling for him to step aside have gained momentum. Progressive groups like Our Revolution, which initially backed Platner, have rescinded their endorsements. The influential left-wing podcast 'Pod Save America' and figures such as Donna Brazile and David Axelrod have publicly criticised him.

What this Means for Maine and the 2024 Race

This incident illuminates how quickly political support can evaporate when a candidate's integrity comes into question. For Democrats, particularly in a crucial battleground state like Maine, the stakes are high. Incumbent Republican Susan Collins remains a formidable opponent, known for her moderate stance and ability to appeal across party lines. Democrats' chances of flipping her seat hinge on presenting a united front and fielding a candidate free of controversy.

The window to replace Platner is narrow. Should the party succeed in nominating a new candidate before the upcoming deadline, it could still mount a competitive challenge. If not, the party risks a diminished campaign effort, potentially handing Collins an easier path to re-election.