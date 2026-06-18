A prophecy that a former campaign staffer once tapped into a text message has come true, with Pastors for Trump founder Jackson Lahmeyer abandoning his Oklahoma congressional bid after leaked intimate messages stripped him of his front-runner status and, within hours, Donald Trump's endorsement.

Lahmeyer, the lead pastor of Tulsa's Sheridan Church and a married father of five, suspended his campaign for Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District on 17 June 2026, only a day after voters pushed him into a Republican runoff.

His withdrawal followed a Daily Mail exclusive that published flirtatious messages between the minister and Caitlin Simmons Key, a former Miss Oklahoma USA who had worked as a fundraiser for his campaign. The implosion stands as one of the sharpest reversals of the 2026 midterm cycle, arriving barely two days after the president had publicly reaffirmed his support.

The Text Message That Read Like a Warning

The Daily Mail reported over the weekend before the primary that Lahmeyer had exchanged a stream of suggestive messages with Key, who first met him during his unsuccessful 2022 Senate run.

Among the exchanges the outlet published, Key had written to him, 'Jackson if u become congressman & if ever got caught u would be headlines.' She then added a single word, 'Pastor,' a line that now reads as an uncomfortable forecast of the scandal that engulfed him.

The tabloid's reporting described the married minister inviting the divorced single mother to his hotel room and complimenting her appearance, including one message in which he allegedly told her, 'I enjoyed those lips.' The paper further reported that Lahmeyer had described leaving a Trump event at Mar-a-Lago to visit a strip club, where he said he declined an offer of cocaine. Key told the publication that the texts crossed a line most people would consider inappropriate for a married man and a single woman.

Outlets that scrutinised the material, among them CBS News and the Tulsa station Fox23, stated plainly that they had not independently verified the screenshots circulating on social media. That distinction matters, because the most damaging lines remain Key's account as relayed by a single publication rather than documents authenticated by multiple newsrooms.

A Reluctant Admission and a 'British Tabloid' Defence

Lahmeyer answered the reporting with a statement posted on 15 June 2026, which he later deleted along with his social-media accounts, according to the Associated Press. He wrote that 'a distorted story from a British Tabloid' had surfaced two days before the election and insisted the matter 'was already dealt with privately' with his wife, Kendra, through prayer and spiritual counsel.

He admitted to 'crossing a boundary line through text messaging' while arguing that his communications had been 'carefully cherry-picked to create an impression that is not accurate,' the Christian Post reported.

Key rejected that framing in a follow-up interview with the Daily Mail, saying their relationship had in fact turned physical and that the two had kissed while working closely together. She warned that there was 'more to the story' and said she had withheld further detail out of restraint.

Trump Withdraws His Endorsement as the Runoff Maths Shift

Lahmeyer still drew enough support to advance, taking 25.9 per cent of the vote behind state Representative Mark Tedford's 32.2 per cent, a margin of more than 4,500 ballots that set up an August runoff. The soft showing for a candidate carrying a presidential endorsement signalled trouble, and on 17 June 2026 Trump moved decisively against him.

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At roughly 14:23 local time, the president posted on Truth Social that he 'greatly' appreciated Lahmeyer's 'hard work under difficult circumstances' before throwing his weight behind Tedford, whom he called an 'America First Patriot' who is 'Pro Trump and MAGA all the way,' Fox News reported.

Lahmeyer's suspension statement landed minutes later, raising the question of whether the president had effectively forced him out. The pastor maintained that he had reached his decision the previous night and had told his wife and team before the endorsement switch became public.

Under Oklahoma election rules, Lahmeyer must submit a withdrawal letter to the secretary of the State Election Board by 17:00 on 19 June 2026 for his name to leave the runoff ballot, a step that would hand Tedford the nomination unopposed, RedState noted. The seat opened when Republican Representative Kevin Hern, who won his Senate primary on 16 June 2026, vacated it to seek higher office.

The eventual Republican nominee will face Democrat John Croisant in a district the Cook Political Report rates as solidly red, where Trump carried the vote by 21 points in 2024, leaving the runoff winner as the overwhelming favourite in November.

A warning typed in haste has outlasted the campaign it described, ending a pastor's bid for Congress on the very headlines he was cautioned to fear.