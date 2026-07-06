Donald Trump's July 4 speech on the National Mall in Washington on Saturday mixed patriotic language with a fresh jab at his own legal troubles and a remark about a 'third term,' the kind of aside that ensures a holiday address turns into political theatre in minutes.

The president made the comment during the 'Salute to America' event, as crowds gathered for the nation's 250th birthday and fireworks later lit the sky.

The July 4 Legal Grievance

The news came after Trump used the address to praise the Constitution as 'the most righteous political document ever conceived' while saying the country's guarantees had not always extended to him in practice.

He told the crowd that Americans enjoyed 'equal justice under the law,' then added, 'Although I wasn't treated that well, we won't get into that,' before moving on to gun rights.

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It pointed straight back to the former president's legal baggage, which still hangs over every one of these appearances like a storm cloud.

Trump was convicted in 2024 on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records tied to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels, and he has also been fighting a New York civil fraud judgment that found his companies inflated their net worth for financial gain.

The $500 million (£374 million) penalty in that civil case was later thrown out, though the underlying judgment remained in place, and Trump has appealed the hush-money conviction.

He had already been laying the ground for that line of attack online. Last month, according to the reporting, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had been 'horribly treated' and called for the case to be dismissed while demanding consequences for prosecutors.

Donald Trump And The Third Term Aside

Later in the speech, while discussing the military and recent strikes on Venezuela and Iran, Trump said, 'we rebuilt our military in my first term' before correcting himself with a grin, 'actually, I should say third term, but I won't do that, because I don't want any controversy.' It was a casual line, delivered like a throwaway, but it was not really throwaway at all.

The comment immediately invited the obvious interpretation, namely that Trump was again flirting with the idea of stretching political reality until it snapped. The speech also nodded, indirectly, to his unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 election was stolen, an argument that has never been confirmed and remains one of the most corrosive bits of political theatre in modern American life.

Trump then returned to the strikes, saying US forces had 'wiped out' the two countries' militaries, a boast that was part policy pitch and part performance.

The address also worked much like a State of the Union, with Trump promoting legislative priorities including the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act and taking aim at primary wins by democratic socialist candidates.

He described those politics as 'a cancer' that needed to be cut out fast, rhetoric that blurred distinctions between democratic socialism and communism in the usual, messy Trump way.

The National Mall Crowd

The setting mattered almost as much as the words. Severe thunderstorms prompted an evacuation of the nearby Great American State Fair earlier in the evening, with crowds sent scrambling through downtown Washington before organisers later allowed attendees back in.

By the time Trump took the stage, the audience had largely returned and the fireworks display was ready to go. That part of the night was meant to be straightforward, almost ceremonial.

Instead, the speech gave the holiday a decidedly political edge, with Trump using the country's 250th birthday not just to praise the republic, but to recast himself as a man singled out by it.

Reaction followed quickly online and across cable commentary, with critics arguing that the president had turned a national celebration into another grievance session, while supporters treated the remarks as familiar Trump showmanship.

The combination of constitutional praise, personal resentment and the 'third term' quip made the speech feel less like a patriotic address than a live reminder that Trump rarely misses a chance to make any stage about himself, which is, frankly, the whole deal.