Nancy Mace's critics say her plan to court public clout during the Capitol riots is but one of many reasons she lost Tuesday's primary race.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace finished fifth in Tuesday's primary, definitively costing her bid for governor in her home state. She addressed the loss on X, asserting that she lost MAGA votes after opposing Trump about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Losing Votes After Calling Out Epstein Files Cover-Up

'Every vote I cast, every hearing I called, every fight I picked — it was always for you,' she wrote in her post. 'I've seen what happens when good people stay quiet. And I've seen what happens when they don't. I would choose the latter every single time. I've taken on the rich and powerful in both parties because I stand with the people of South Carolina!'

Serving South Carolina has been the greatest honor of my life. Every vote I cast, every hearing I called, every fight I picked — it was always for you.



I’ve seen what happens when good people stay quiet. And I’ve seen what happens when they don’t. I would choose the latter every… pic.twitter.com/Dwx7oCUT9q — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 10, 2026

'I voted to release the Epstein files and lost some support for that,' she added. 'As a survivor, I chose to stand on principle and stand against the Epstein cover-up. I chose to expose the names hidden in the sexual harassment slush fund. I chose to expose DEI judges. I chose to expose the abusers of children. And apparently, I chose wrong if the goal was winning an election.'

Staff Claim Mace Wanted a 'Punch in the Face' During Capitol Riot

Read more Melania Trump Fury: Defiant FLOTUS Blasts 'Mean-Spirited' Critics Out for Attention and Cash Melania Trump Fury: Defiant FLOTUS Blasts 'Mean-Spirited' Critics Out for Attention and Cash

Mace's critics argue multiple different reasons, however. This includes her alleged attempt to provoke the rioters who stormed the Capitol in January 2021.

The goal was to get punched 'so she could get on TV,' Natalie Johnson, then Mace's communications director, told The Washington Post.

Johnson's claim was supported by Mace's other aides, who recounted the same incident while speaking to the outlet in 2024.

The staffers, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution, said Mace intended to 'become the face of anti-Trump Republicans' by instigating the rioters to hit her.

The Daily Beast cited three sources who confirmed the same claims, having allegedly heard Mace saying she wanted to 'get punched in the face' for 'media attention.' Mace lambasted The Washington Post after it inquired about the incident, stating, 'What you write doesn't pass for real journalism.'

Mace also allegedly told her staff she was a 'never-Trumper' while hiding with them in her Cannon House office, watching the rioters march through the Capitol on television.

According to her staff, Mace believed that if video existed of her challenging rioters on social media, it would support her anti-Trump stance. Mace abandoned the idea after her staff resisted, arguing they should defer to the US Capitol Police's guidance.

Critics Cite Other Reasons Mace Lost Support

Mace's critics cited previous incidents when she acted out of line, including one in October, when she berated Charleston airport staff and officials over her security detail preferences. She called airport authorities 'f****** incompetent,' according to a police report.

CJ Westfall, Dorchester County Republican Party chairman, described Mace as a 'crybully' who liked to provoke controversy and then 'play the victim' when pushed back.

Will Hampson, one of her former communications directors, also said, 'I don't think Nancy Mace has ever seen a bridge in her life that she hasn't burned down.'

Other critics have described Mace as an opportunist, which is why she also struggles to keep political allies. 'She was her own best weapon and own worst enemy,' Hampson added.