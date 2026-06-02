Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing intensifying scrutiny after it emerged his wife Amy Gertner defended him while receiving payment from his campaign. The revelation comes amid a growing sexting scandal involving explicit messages sent to multiple women during his marriage.

Gertner flagged her husband's sexual texts to campaign staff last year, yet continued to draw salary from the Maine Senate bid. This dual role has sparked questions about potential conflicts of interest within the campaign operation.

Wife's Disclosure Triggers Political Fallout

Amy Gertner told campaign aides she discovered sexually explicit messages on her husband's phone shortly after their 2023 marriage and she described feeling deeply hurt when these private disclosures became public through major news outlets.

The former political director claimed media coverage of the sexting scandal amounted to shameful gossip rather than legitimate political reporting. Her public defence of Graham Platner came via video statement released on Sunday evening.

Gertner emphasised that the couple had worked through past challenges together during their three years of marriage. She specifically mentioned their struggle with infertility as one hardship they had overcome as a team.

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner’s campaign is on the defense again after revelations that the candidate’s wife told a senior campaign aide last fall that he had sent sexually explicit texts to several women after they married in 2023. https://t.co/z2CqA8Kgdm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 1, 2026

Campaign Payroll Controversy Deepens

Read more 'Shameful': Platner's Wife Slams Media Gossip Over Sexually Explicit Texts—'No Marriage Is Perfect' 'Shameful': Platner's Wife Slams Media Gossip Over Sexually Explicit Texts—'No Marriage Is Perfect'

Amy Gertner remained on the Maine Senate campaign payroll when she publicly defended her husband against the sexual texts allegations. This arrangement has raised eyebrows among political observers and opposition researchers alike. It remains unclear how much Gertner earned while working on her husband's campaign.

National Democratic Party leaders are now grappling with the latest revelations about their presumptive nominee for the Maine Senate seat. The sexting scandal compounds existing challenges for Democrats hoping to regain control of the Senate in what promises to be a must-win race against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Platner Blasts Media Coverage As Gossip



Graham Platner has since broken his silence on the controversy, calling the media coverage 'journalistic malpractice' in a Sunday interview with WMTW-TV. Speaking with Amy Gertner beside him in Portland, he denied the reports were factual and said the WSJ and NYT published stories without evidence besides gossip from a former staffer. 'I'm sorry that's, frankly, journalistic malpractice. We pushed back on it; they want it; they did it anyways,' Platner said.

The candidate's ex-political director, Genevieve McDonald, exposed the texts after being fired from the campaign. Some political observers have questioned whether the timing of the disclosure reflected personal grievance as much as public interest concern.

Amy Gertner described the media frenzy as hurtful to their family and damaging to legitimate political discourse. She accused McDonald of spreading malicious gossip instead of focusing on substantive policy issues.

Scandal Threatens Must-Win Democratic Bid Against Susan Collins

The sexting scandal threatens to derail Platner's bid for the Maine Senate seat currently held by Republican Susan Collins. Jessica Taylor of the Cook Political Report said the timing could hardly be worse for Democrats hoping to regain control of the upper chamber. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey publicly addressed the controversy, urging voters to focus on policy rather than personal affairs, though the sexual texts allegations have dominated coverage of the race for the past three days.

Platner had previously weathered calls to drop out of the race despite earlier controversy over past comments, building a following among progressive voters who remained committed to his candidacy. The campaign payroll arrangement adds another layer of complexity to an already troubled picture for the Democratic nominee. It remains unclear how much Amy Gertner earned while working on her husband's Maine Senate campaign.