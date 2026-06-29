Just weeks after securing a major victory in Texas' Republican Senate primary, Attorney General Ken Paxton has found himself at the centre of another political and personal controversy.

A video circulating widely on social media appears to show the Trump-backed Republican alongside a woman identified by critics as his alleged mistress, while reports have simultaneously emerged claiming the pair have been linked to a secret $2 million (£1.46 million) property.

The developments have reignited scrutiny of Paxton's long history of political scandals and personal controversies, even as he prepares for what could become one of the most expensive and closely watched Senate races in America.

Video of Ken Paxton With Alleged Mistress

The latest controversy erupted after footage circulated on social media appearing to show Paxton in public with a woman identified online as Tracy Duhon, a Christian influencer, grief counsellor and mother of seven.

The video quickly spread across X, where critics seized on the footage to attack the Texas attorney general's public image and personal conduct.

One widely shared post read: 'Awww, @KenPaxtonTX with his wife. Just kidding, this is Ken Paxton with Tracy Duhon, the Christian influencer, grief counselor, and mother of 7 he cheated on his wife with.'

The same user added: 'This is AT LEAST the second person he cheated on his wife with, leading her to divorce him upon Biblical grounds. MAGA loves him.'

Awww, @KenPaxtonTX with his wife.



Just kidding, this is Ken Paxton with Tracy Duhon, the Christian influencer, grief counselor, and mother of 7 he cheated on his wife with.



This is AT LEAST the second person he cheated on his wife with, leading her to divorce him upon… — Olivia Renee 🇺🇸 (@rnautismmom) June 28, 2026

Another viral post questioned: 'Is Ken Paxton cheating on the mistress, that he cheated on the mistress, that he cheated on the mistress, that he cheated on his wife with?'

A separate user wrote: 'Watch the moment that Ken Paxton realizes that he is being recorded with a woman who is not his wife! It's his married "Christian" girlfriend.'

Neither Paxton nor Duhon immediately responded publicly to the social media allegations surrounding the video.

A Secret $2 Million Property Intensify Scrutiny

The controversy intensified further after reports emerged alleging that Paxton and his alleged mistress have been linked to a private property valued at approximately $2 million (£1.46 million).

The property is located just miles from the home where Paxton's wife of more than four decades, Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, still resides.

The report characterised the property as a secret residence connected to the alleged relationship, describing it as a painful development amid the collapse of Paxton's long marriage.

These have proven particularly damaging because both Paxton and Duhon have publicly embraced conservative Christian values throughout their public lives.

Critics have argued that the revelations conflict sharply with the family values messaging often promoted by conservative politicians and social media personalities.

The allegations surrounding Paxton's personal life are not entirely new. Reports of an extramarital affair surfaced during investigations into the attorney general several years ago and later became part of broader political attacks against him.

Paxton's Political Scandals

Despite facing numerous controversies throughout his political career, Paxton has repeatedly demonstrated an extraordinary ability to survive politically.

For more than a decade, opponents have attacked him over criminal investigations, ethics allegations, impeachment proceedings and accusations concerning his personal life. Yet voters have continued returning him to office.

In 2018, Paxton successfully won re-election while facing felony securities fraud charges. Those charges remained unresolved for nearly nine years before prosecutors reached a plea agreement in 2024.

In 2020, several of Paxton's senior deputies reported allegations of misconduct to the FBI, accusations that ultimately contributed to his historic impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives.

Although he was impeached, Paxton was acquitted by the Texas Senate in 2023 and subsequently won another term as attorney general.

After defeating Senator John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary, Paxton dismissed many of the allegations against him as politically motivated attacks.

WIll Paxton's Controversies Reshape the Senate Race?

Now that Paxton has secured the Republican nomination for the US Senate, Democrats are betting that his long list of controversies could become a political liability.

Paxton is set to face Democratic state representative James Talarico, whose national profile has grown rapidly through viral political speeches and fundraising success.

Political observers believe the race could become one of the most expensive Senate contests in the country.

Reports have suggested that Republican donors are increasingly concerned about the financial burden of defending Paxton's candidacy, with some estimates placing the eventual cost of the race at hundreds of millions of dollars.

Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, recently acknowledged that Paxton's legal and personal controversies represent a genuine vulnerability.

'They will certainly be a liability,' Wilson said. 'Whether they're a fatal liability or not is another story.'