Ben Shapiro is marking Independence Day with a steep discount on Daily Wire memberships, priced as a nod to 1776, even as the conservative outlet he co-founded scrambles to reverse falling subscriptions and court new investors.

The Ben Shapiro Show is promoting three months of DailyWire+ for £13.05 ($17.76) as part of a Fourth of July sale running across the site and its apps. The offer lands weeks after Semafor revealed the company is seeking at least £73.5m ($100m) in fresh investment while eyeing a future stock-market listing.

Behind the patriotic packaging sits a business under real financial strain, with subscriber revenue in decline and a costly television bet that misfired.

A Patriotic Price Tag Built Around 1776

The promotion appears directly in the official show notes for The Ben Shapiro Show, which invite listeners to 'celebrate Independence Day with a DailyWire+ membership' and advertise 'three months of DailyWire+ for $17.76.' The £13.05 ($17.76) figure ties the price to the year the Declaration of Independence was signed, a recurring marketing device for the Nashville-based outlet.

Daily Wire sells access to its podcasts, films, and columns through its DailyWire+ subscription tiers, with an 'All Access' plan that lets members join live streams with Shapiro.

Roughly three-quarters of the company's revenue comes from subscriptions, according to documents reviewed by Semafor, which makes seasonal sales like this one central to how the business grows its paying base. The remainder of the revenue comes from advertising.

Subscriber Decline and a $50 Million Television Misfire

The timing matters because Daily Wire has spent 2026 fielding a run of difficult headlines. On 15 May 2026, Shapiro announced the company had cut 13% of its staff, a move reported amid speculation about the health of his media empire. Website traffic fell by 47% in May, according to figures from the media tracker TheRighting, as cited in trade coverage, and the outlet has been shedding YouTube subscribers.

A detailed picture of the strain emerged on 23 Jun 2026, when Semafor published an exclusive report based on internal pitch documents. The company posted £35.3m ($48m) in adjusted core earnings last year, yet its subscription revenue fell over the same period and is projected to drop a further 16% this year, the documents show.

Investors were told that an expensive, medieval, scripted series, the Pendragon Cycle, consumed the majority of the 2025 content budget, costing about £36.8m ($50m), and failed to resonate with the core audience.

Leadership has also turned over. Co-founder Jeremy Boreing stepped back from the co-chief executive role in March 2025, and Caleb Robinson later relinquished the CEO title, with former Jeopardy! Executive Mike Richards is moving into a senior post. Shapiro himself has spent months in a public argument with parts of the online right over United States support for Israel, a fault line that has fractured conservative media.

The Investment Hunt and an Eye on the Stock Market

Daily Wire is not simply retrenching; it is trying to raise money and expand. Semafor reported the outlet has held talks with Highmount Capital, a firm founded by two former Koch Industries executives, to lead a round valuing the company at about £551m ($750m). The bankers involved said Daily Wire had already fielded buyout offers above £735m ($1bn), but that its founders would rather take a minority, aligned investment than sell outright.

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The longer-term ambition is a public listing. Company bankers suggested an initial public offering worth as much as £1.47bn ($2bn) could be achievable within roughly 18 months, according to the documents Semafor reviewed. Even with its recent losses in reach, the outlet remains a heavyweight in audio, ranking among the most-listened-to conservative podcast producers in the United States, with millions of monthly listeners across its shows.

The Fourth of July discount, then, is one small lever in a much larger effort to stabilise the business and prove to potential backers that Daily Wire can still convert patriotic sentiment into paying members. Shapiro has framed the wider fight in stark terms on his programme, arguing that conservatism faces threats from both the radical left and what he calls the 'woke right.'

A membership priced at the birth year of the republic is easy branding, yet the harder test for Shapiro is whether shoppers who click the Independence Day deal stay subscribed long enough to carry Daily Wire towards the stock market it now covets.