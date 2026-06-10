Graham Platner has won the Democratic primary for Maine's US Senate seat, overcoming a series of personal scandals including abuse allegations, sexting and a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol. The 41-year-old oyster farmer and former Marine claimed about 72 per cent of the vote on Tuesday, according to early results from the Associated Press, with Janet Mills on 19 per cent and David Costello 8 per cent.

Mills had suspended her campaign in April but her name remained on the ballot. The result was called without the need for ranked-choice voting. The outcome came despite intense scrutiny that had raised questions about whether the controversies would derail his bid for the Democratic nomination.

Scandals Shadow Platner's Path to the Nomination

Platner first revealed the chest tattoo last year, explaining he got it while drunk with fellow Marines in Croatia in 2007 and only later realised it resembled the Nazi Totenkopf used by SS guards. He had it covered up. However, one ex-girlfriend told reporters in a Times' story he had referred to it as 'my Totenkopf' and compared it to a death unit in his military group.

Platner has maintained he did not know its significance until recently. Allegations of abusive behaviour followed, with former partners describing toxic relationships and one claiming he grabbed her by the shoulders, leaving marks at times. Platner has denied any physical intimidation, labelling the stories 'simply not true' and politically motivated.

Separately, reports detailed sexually explicit texts Platner sent to several women shortly after his marriage in 2023. His wife flagged the messages to the campaign. He has apologised, linking some conduct to PTSD from his service in Iraq and Afghanistan. In a CNN Instagram reel, the candidate was quoted saying he could not explain why a former girlfriend was describing his controversial chest tattoo as a Nazi symbol months before he said he learned of its meaning.

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Platner has rallied support with an anti-billionaire message and progressive policies including Medicare for All and dismantling Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He has won backing from figures such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as author Stephen King. His campaign raised $16.3 million (£12.1 million) by late May, mostly through small-dollar contributions from thousands of donors as reported by Open Secrets.

Local Democrats have shown willingness to move past the issues. A TikTok video from CBS News highlighted voters grappling with the allegations but still viewing Platner as their strongest contender against the incumbent.

@cbsnews Maine is one of four states where primary voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, and it has one of the most closely watched races in the country, as Democrat Graham Platner seeks to lock up the nomination to take on incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins despite his recent string of scandals. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with Maine voters about how recent controversies surrounding Platner could affect their vote. #maine #primary #election #voters ♬ original sound - cbsnews

One supporter at a recent event presented him with a hand-drawn card that included the message 'We've got your back' as reported by Politico. The primary victory reflects how his grassroots energy and veteran background have consolidated party support in Maine, a state Democrats see as crucial.

Primary Sets Stage for November Showdown With Collins

Platner now faces Republican Susan Collins, who won her nomination unopposed, in a race polls show as competitive. Recent surveys have indicated Platner with a narrow lead over the incumbent.

The contest is key for Democratic efforts to control the Senate in November.As results came in Tuesday night, Platner celebrated with his wife in Blue Hill, appearing emotional. The win cements his role as the Democratic nominee for the Maine Senate primary and sets up one of the year's most watched Senate battles.