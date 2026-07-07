The race for Maine's highly contested Senate seat was thrown into chaos this week following a bombshell accusation against the Democratic nominee. As high-profile allies rapidly distance themselves, the under-fire candidate is digging in against mounting bipartisan pressure to abandon his campaign.

With a key statutory deadline looming to alter the ballot, local party leaders are scrambling to contain a growing political crisis that could reshape the balance of power.

Read more 10 Photos of Graham Platner's Wife, Amy Gertner: How They Met and Other Quick Facts 10 Photos of Graham Platner's Wife, Amy Gertner: How They Met and Other Quick Facts

Ballot Deadline Looms

Following a sexual assault allegation published by Politico on Monday, Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner is facing intense pressure from fellow Democrats to drop out of the race. Although Platner denied the allegation, he said he was taking time to 'reflect' on his next political steps.

'Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to, and the goal of defeating Susan Collins,' Platner said in a video posted to X.

'Those were the goals when we launched this campaign, and they remain my goals today.'

Under state law, Platner must decide whether to abandon his bid by 13 July, a move that would give the Maine Democratic Party until 27 July to choose a new candidate for the ballot.

Stephen King Weighs In

As the controversy unfolded, author Stephen King took to X to redirect attention towards Donald Trump. King posted that while Graham Platner might end his campaign – something the novelist hoped would not happen – the 'Abuser in Chief' simply pushes forward without consequence.

Graham Platner may drop out. (I hope he doesn't, but.) Meanwhile, the Abuser in Chief just keeps on keepin' on. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 6, 2026

Assault Allegation Detailed

Politico reported that Maine resident Jenny Racicot has accused Graham Platner of breaking into her home while intoxicated in late 2021 and assaulting her. Racicot said that after meeting via a dating app in 2019, the pair had been in a consensual relationship before the alleged attack took place.

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday Jenny Racicot said that Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in Maine, entered her home without permission and raped her when they were in a casual dating relationship. Racicot said the incident happened… pic.twitter.com/Gf2mWtDVBT — CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2026

Dismissing the claims as 'troubling, serious and false', Platner maintained that any allegation of non-consensual conduct was entirely untrue.

His campaign team responded more forcefully, claiming the accusations were orchestrated and guided by political insiders from outside the state. They added that political rivals had spent the past 12 months baselessly labelling Graham Platner a Nazi, a war criminal and a communist, insisting that this latest allegation was equally untrue.

Democrats Withdraw Support

Leaders within the Maine Democratic Party demanded that Platner withdraw from the race, declaring in an official statement: 'We are entrusted with deciding who represents our values and who carries our banner. That responsibility requires judgment, leadership, and a willingness to act when circumstances demand it.'

Statement from Maine Democratic Party Leadership on Allegations Against Graham Platner pic.twitter.com/dzPDFOck9X — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) July 6, 2026

After previously hitting the campaign trail alongside Platner, California Representative Ro Khanna withdrew his endorsement on Monday. Speaking to The New York Times, Khanna said: 'I've been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement.'

The allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious.



I am rescinding my endorsement. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 6, 2026

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego also withdrew his endorsement, describing the claims as 'troubling and deeply serious.'