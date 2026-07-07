As allegations surrounding Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner continue to dominate headlines, public attention has increasingly turned to one person standing firmly beside him, his wife, Amy Gertner.

While Platner faces intense scrutiny over accusations involving his past relationships and personal conduct, Gertner has publicly defended their marriage, offering a rare glimpse into their private life.

Who Is Amy Gertner?

Amy Gertner is the wife of Maine Democratic US Senate candidate Graham Platner. The couple married in the autumn of 2023 after building a relationship that eventually extended into both family life and business.

Before stepping into the public spotlight, Gertner worked as an elementary and middle school art teacher until 2024. She later joined Waukeag Neck Oyster Co. as its business manager, helping oversee the aquaculture business that she owns and operates alongside Platner and a business partner.

Although Gertner has generally preferred to stay out of politics, she became a prominent figure during Platner's 2026 Senate campaign after personal details about their marriage became public. Her willingness to address the controversy directly has placed her at the centre of a national political story, despite never seeking public attention herself.

Gertner Revealed How They Worked Through Marriage Problems

Gertner became part of the campaign headlines in May 2026 after reports revealed that she had discovered sexually explicit text messages Platner had exchanged with other women during the early months of their marriage.

According to reports, she had privately informed a campaign aide about the messages in August 2025 to ensure they would not emerge unexpectedly during the Senate race.

In a statement and accompanying video, Gertner expressed frustration that deeply personal discussions had become political talking points. She described the media attention surrounding the issue as 'shameful' and criticised the focus on private family matters instead of the issues facing Maine voters.

She acknowledged that the couple experienced genuine difficulties early in their marriage, including undergoing infertility treatment and suffering a miscarriage. Despite those painful experiences, she said they chose to seek marriage counselling and work through their problems together.

Gertner stressed that while their marriage had not been perfect, it had grown stronger through shared hardship. She firmly rejected suggestions that their relationship was unstable and made clear that she continued to stand by her husband.

New Allegations

The latest controversy emerged after Jenny Racicot accused Platner of entering her home without permission and raping her while heavily intoxicated during a casual relationship in 2021. Racicot said the alleged assault occurred after she had asked him not to visit her home.

According to Racicot, Platner later claimed he had no memory of what happened because of his drinking. She did not report the incident to police at the time but has now publicly described it as rape.

Racicot has insisted she came forward without political motivation, noting that she remains a registered Democratic voter who supports many of Platner's policy positions. She said she wanted voters to have a fuller understanding of his past before casting their ballots.

Platner has strongly denied the allegation. His campaign called the claims false and politically motivated, arguing they were coordinated by outside operatives seeking to damage his candidacy shortly before ballot deadlines.

The candidate also released a video on X denying the accusation while saying he would take time to reflect on the future of his campaign.