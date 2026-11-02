Democrats are weighing the creation of a UFO disclosure committee in the US House of Representatives if they regain control in the midterm elections, amid claims a key Pentagon report on historical sightings has been held back for almost two years.

Indiana congressman Andre Carson is leading the reported push, arguing that federal records on unidentified anomalous phenomena are overdue for release.

Carson chaired a congressional hearing on unidentified flying objects in 2022. He now argues that efforts to obtain information about unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, have fallen short of requirements already established by Congress. The proposal remains conditional rather than a formally announced committee.

UFO Disclosure Push Focuses on a Delayed Pentagon Report

Carson has singled out a historical records report from the Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which handles UAP reporting and investigations. He claims the document has been delayed for almost two years, despite legislative requirements intended to improve scrutiny of the subject.

'Unfortunately, the current administration has not been fully transparent on UAP and has slow walked several of the statutory requirements Congress established for UAP disclosure. For example, the Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office was established to receive, analyze, and resolve UAP reporting — but it has delayed the release of a key historical UAP record report for almost two years.'

The Indiana Democrat told the Post that the material should address historical sightings, the way incidents were examined and the possible involvement of classified programmes. One question is whether relevant activities were properly communicated to lawmakers, rather than remaining outside congressional oversight.

He described its intended scope as including 'how incidents were investigated, the role of classified programs, and whether relevant activities were appropriately disclosed to Congress.'

Carson did not identify the report by title or specify the deadlines he believes officials missed. Those omissions leave the precise document and the timing of its expected release unclear.

UFO Disclosure Plans Could Sharpen Party Rivalry

Although the proposed panel would depend on Democrats taking control of the House, interest in UAP records is not confined to one party. President Donald Trump has also directed federal agencies, including NASA, to identify and release government files relating to UFOs.

The Post cited unnamed Republican insiders who fear a Democratic select committee could take political credit for disclosures that might otherwise be associated with the Trump administration. Their concern relates to which political figures would oversee and announce any release, not proof that the records contain evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

A caucus and a select committee would also be different initiatives. The reported proposal includes both, but the available account does not establish their membership, formal powers or a schedule for setting them up.

UFO Disclosure Concerns Extend to the Next President

David Grusch, who has appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, has raised a different concern about the timing. He fears a future president may be less willing to allow the release of information, expressing the view, 'I don't trust another president'.

That is distinct from Carson's stated objection to delays under the current administration. Neither concern establishes what any unreleased document contains, or whether a change in congressional control would compel its publication.

Rogan also questioned the timing of UFO disclosures in May, suggesting that renewed attention to the subject could distract from criticism surrounding the Iran War. His suspicion was not presented with evidence linking any disclosure decision to military events.

For now, Carson's proposed congressional effort depends on an electoral outcome, while the historical report at the centre of his complaint has not been identified by name or accompanied by a confirmed publication date.