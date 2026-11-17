Deutsche Bank flagged $581.9 million (£437 million) in suspicious transactions linked to Jeffrey Epstein, according to leaked records examined by an international investigation published on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. The findings also reveal previously undisclosed details about Trump's banking relationship with Deutsche Bank, including the accidental disclosure of financial information associated with his private banking accounts in 2017.

The investigation, called Inside Deutsche Bank, involved more than 230 journalists from 56 media outlets. They examined more than 15 million leaked files.

According to the Financial Times, an internal Deutsche Bank document showed that the bank filed 21 suspicious activity reports (SARs) covering around 3,200 transactions linked to Epstein or his companies between October 2013 and May 2019. The transactions were valued at $581.9 million (£437 million).

The figure is more than double the $250 million (£188 million) in suspicious Epstein-linked transactions that Deutsche Bank allegedly failed to report promptly, according to a report by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden in August 2026. The two figures reflect different sets of transactions and reporting, rather than necessarily representing separate sums.

Epstein's Deutsche Bank Transactions

The flagged transactions reportedly included payments to women, transfers involving shell companies and suspected misuse of charitable donations. They also included payments involving billionaire associates Leon Black and Glenn Dubin, whom bank records reportedly identified as apparent sources of funds.

Epstein became a Deutsche Bank client in August 2013, five years after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. The Financial Times reported that the bank ignored internal warnings before informing him in December 2018 that it intended to end their relationship.

South Africa's Financial Mail reported that the bank closed Epstein's two remaining accounts three days after his arrest in July 2019. A subsequent internal investigation identified at least 112 high-risk transactions.

The investigation also examined potential links between financial activity and sexual abuse at Epstein's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, as well as suspected money laundering through his charity, Gratitude America.

An internal email described Ghislaine Maxwell as an alleged 'co-conspirator in Epstein's illegal activities'. Nevertheless, the bank reportedly allowed an arrangement involving one of Epstein's trusts, which listed Maxwell as a beneficiary, to proceed.

The relationship generated approximately $1 million (£750,000) annually for Deutsche Bank's wealth management business between 2015 and 2018. This was below the $2 million to $4 million (£1.5 million to £3 million) the bank had anticipated.

Trump's Deutsche Bank Ties

The Financial Times also reported that a bank employee accidentally sent a link containing financial information from 1,586 private banking accounts to an outside recipient's accountant in 2017. The information included accounts associated with Trump.

The recipient alerted the bank and deleted the file. Trump was not notified. Senior executives reportedly discussed whether he should be informed, while Christian Sewing, then head of the private bank and now Deutsche Bank's chief executive, described the incident as an 'awful mistake' in internal messages.

Dutch outlet Follow the Money found that Deutsche Bank flagged three suspicious wire transfers in 2014 involving DT Marks Baku LLC, a Trump-owned company in Azerbaijan. The money was sent by a customer of Danske Bank's Estonian branch, but the lender could not establish the purpose of the transactions or the relationship between the parties.

Follow the Money also identified other suspicious transactions involving Trump-owned companies that Deutsche Bank's analysis linked to Russian and Azerbaijani money-laundering networks. It reported that the bank did not disclose the 2014 transaction to Congress when questioned about Trump's financial ties to Russia.

The New York Times reported that Deutsche Bank maintained relationships with Russian billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg despite internal warnings about money laundering and sanctions risks. Five of seven Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the Trump administration in 2018 had links to the lender.

Deutsche Bank said the matters dated back many years and pointed to improvements under Sewing's leadership, including €7 billion (£5.25 billion) invested in strengthening its internal controls between 2019 and 2025.

The leaked documents raise questions about the bank's handling of suspicious financial activity involving high-profile clients. However, they do not establish that Trump personally participated in money laundering or other wrongdoing.