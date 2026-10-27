Samuel Sey will be deported, the US Department of Homeland Security has told Religion News Service, while supporters of the Ohio Christian blogger blame his detention on a clerical mistake.

His wife, Annie, maintains that he entered the United States legally and has been pursuing permanent legal status. Sey was arrested at Columbus International Airport on Wednesday, 21 October, and is being held at Butler County Jail in Hamilton, Ohio, according to the supplied reporting.

His detention has attracted attention partly because of his previous public support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Conservative commentators have since rallied around his family, with a fundraiser seeking assistance for his wife and their three babies.

DHS Outlines Its Position on Samuel Sey

In an email to RNS, a DHS spokesperson stated, 'Sey has no pending applications and accepted voluntary departure,' and added, 'He will remain in ICE custody until removed from the United States.'

DHS described Sey as 39 and claimed that he entered the country in 2022 but overstayed by four years. Sey is originally from Ghana and grew up in Canada.

The supplied report does not explain the basis for the department's calculation of the alleged overstay. It also provides no immigration records establishing the timeline or documenting the clerical mistake alleged by supporters.

'We do not pick and choose which laws to enforce or where to enforce them,' the DHS spokesperson told RNS.

Samuel Sey's Wife Seeks Answers

On Monday, 26 October, crowdfunding organiser Joel Berry shared a statement from Annie Sey on X. She maintained that her husband entered legally and had been working towards permanent legal status.

'Our family is trying to understand what went wrong in the process,' she stated. 'In the spirit of Romans 13, our family fully supports and respects American law and are prayerfully working to get him home through the legal process.'

Berry characterised the situation as a 'clerical mistake'. The GiveSendGo page he established for the family had raised more than $22,000 (£16,513.53), according to the supplied report, which does not specify when the total was recorded.

The page states, 'His wife is working to get him released on bail so he can fix any clerical issues that need to be addressed for his legal residence,' but the supplied reporting does not establish whether bail will be available.

RNS reported no immediate response to an email seeking comment through Sey's website.

Conservative Support For Samuel Sey

'If you love America you should support ICE,' Sey wrote on X in January. Allie Beth Stuckey, Megan Basham and Berry subsequently expressed support for him following his arrest.

Stuckey described Annie as being at home with the couple's three babies and urged followers to pray for the family. Berry pledged assistance to Sey while affirming his continued support for ICE.

Sey writes about theology, opposes abortion and criticises DEI and other ideas described as 'woke'. He also co-hosts the conservative podcast The Narrative with Aaron Baer. Baer announced on X that Basham would take Sey's place on an upcoming episode.

In its email to RNS, DHS reiterated its offer of $3,000 (£2,251.84) and a free flight out of the country for people without legal status. The spokesperson maintained that Sey would remain in ICE custody until his removal from the United States.