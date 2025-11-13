Chris Evans is at the centre of widespread online speculation after rumours surfaced claiming the actor cheated on his wife, Alba Baptista, with his long-time friend Tara Testa. The claims began circulating across TikTok and X in early November, quickly escalating into a trending discussion in the United States.

Despite the rapid spread, the allegations stem from anonymous blind items and resurfaced photos rather than confirmed reports, yet the debate continues to grow as fans revisit Evans' public history with Testa.

The Rumour and How It Started

The speculation began when several blind items on social platforms described an unnamed 'A-list actor from Boston' who was reportedly seen spending time with a brunette shortly after welcoming a baby with his wife.

Online users immediately linked the clues to Chris Evans, noting his Boston roots, recent transition into fatherhood and long-standing friendship with a woman who fits the circulating description.

The blind items offered vague details without names, dates or confirmed sightings. Still, the narrative gained traction as users reposted the claims with confident assumptions.

Posts combining speculation, old photos and timelines contributed to a rapid swell of attention, pushing the alleged cheating scandal into national trending lists.

Why Social Media Named Tara Testa

The focus soon shifted to Tara Testa, a long-time friend of Evans who is frequently mentioned in discussions about the actor's early life. Testa walked the Oscars red carpet with Evans in 2015, where she clarified on camera that she was not his girlfriend and that they were simply close friends from Massachusetts. That moment has resurfaced as users circulate screenshots and clips to suggest a deeper connection.

Many of the photos fuelling the rumour are taken from red carpets, fan accounts and public outings dating back years. None are recent or linked to the alleged encounter described in the blind items.

Nonetheless, the combination of a known friendship and resurfaced images has positioned Testa at the centre of the speculation, despite no verified information connecting her to the recent claims.

What Is Confirmed and What Remains Speculation

As of now, there is no verified evidence that Chris Evans has engaged in an affair. The allegations remain entirely based on anonymous posts, resurfaced images and assumptions made through online sleuthing. No eyewitness accounts, reputable reports or official statements support claims of infidelity.

Similarly, Tara Testa has not addressed the speculation, and her known association with Evans is limited to longstanding friendship and public appearances predating his relationship with Baptista. The photos circulating under the 'alleged affair partner' label show no incriminating behaviour and do not match the timelines described in blind items.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's Relationship Timeline

Evans and Baptista married in 2023 during a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. They have maintained a largely low-profile relationship since, sharing limited details about their life together. Reports indicate they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alma Grace, in late 2025 in Massachusetts.

This timing played a significant role in the rumour gaining momentum, as users connected the blind-item references to a postpartum wife with the couple's recent family milestone. The pair has not commented publicly on the online conversations or acknowledged the speculation surrounding their relationship.