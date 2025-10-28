Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have kept their relationship private, but they couldn't keep some major milestones to themselves because they are always on the paparazzi's radar. The celebrity couple is reportedly officially a mum and dad after welcoming a baby girl.

Evans has been a household name after starring in Marvel's Captain America and Avengers movies. However, little is known about his gorgeous wife, Baptista, who has just become a mother.

Who Is Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actress who has appeared in multiple movies, including Netflix's Warrior Nun, her first English-language lead role, and the 2025 comedy thriller Borderline.

She was born on 10 July 1997 in Lisbon, Portugal. Her mother is Portuguese and her father is Brazilian, from Rio de Janeiro. This makes Evans 16 years older than his wife.

Baptista is not just beautiful; she is a polyglot who speaks Portuguese, English, Spanish, French, and German.

She showcased her fluency in the 2022 comedy-drama Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, where she played the Christian Dior muse, Natasha. Baptista attended a German school in Portugal, and it was reportedly very strict.

'It was a really strict school that gave us a lot of discipline,' Baptista told W Magazine. 'And consequently, you had to be spotless with your languages—very, very on point.'

Baptista made her debut in the entertainment industry in the 2015 short movie, Miami. Her first feature-length movie was Leviano, directed by her best friend, Justin Amorim.

Amorim interviewed Baptista for Solo Number about the project they had together. Baptista admitted she had a panic attack while filming it because 'it was so opposing to my true essence, and I clearly did not have the emotional maturity to set aside my real personality and just embody the character.'

She, however, learned a lot from the film, especially when she filmed Mrs. Harris because it also 'stages a catwalk.' Baptista said that she saw herself in Leviano while filming Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, but 'with more growth.'

Alba Baptista And Chris Evans' Relationship Timeline

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans sparked dating rumors in early 2022. However, an insider claimed that in November 2022, they had been together 'for over a year' already.

The Materialists actor made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a montage of photos and videos on 14 February 2023 to mark Valentine's Day. His Instagram Stories feature Baptista, confirming their romance.

An unnamed source told People that the couple married in September 2023 in a private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Evans later confirmed that they exchanged I do's twice because they also tied the knot in Portugal.

'I got married,' Evans said, per Elle. 'It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!'

He described their two weddings as 'wonderful and beautiful.' He also added that at the time, they were 'relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.'

Evans had been open about his interest in settling down and building his own family.

'That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,' said the People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Welcome A Baby Girl

Two years after being married, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista welcomed a recent addition to their family. She gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, 24 October 2025, TMZ reported.

The outlet added that they named their first child Alma Grace. Their little girl is reportedly taking after both of her parents' last names -- Baptista Evans.