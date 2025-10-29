Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have welcomed their first child together, marking a joyful new chapter for the couple.

The Captain America star and the Portuguese actress, best known for her role in Warrior Nun, have long kept their relationship private, making their latest milestone all the more exciting for fans.

The couple's daughter, Alma Grace, was born in Massachusetts on 27 October, according to reports. She will reportedly take both parents' surnames, Baptista-Evans.

With their daughter's arrival, fans are looking back on the sweet moments that have defined one of Hollywood's most quietly enduring love stories.

The Start of Rumours

Evans and Baptista's romance first came to light in November 2022, when reports surfaced that they had been dating for over a year.

The revelation surprised many, as the couple had maintained an exceptionally low profile, avoiding red carpets and keeping public appearances to a minimum.

Still, eagle-eyed fans spotted a few rare glimpses of the pair together, including photographs of them holding hands during a stroll through Central Park shortly after the news broke.

Before their relationship was confirmed, Evans left a flirty comment on one of Baptista's Instagram posts celebrating the premiere of her film in Portugal, hinting at their growing closeness.

They later made things official on social media when Evans posted a video montage to his Instagram Stories titled 'A Look Back at 2022', featuring playful clips of the couple teasing and scaring each other. He captioned the post with red heart emojis, confirming what fans had already suspected.

By Valentine's Day 2023, Evans shared a series of intimate photos from the couple's travels and quiet moments together, showing their easy chemistry and affection.

Tying the Knot

In September 2023, Evans and Baptista exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their Boston home, surrounded by close family and friends.

The guest list reportedly included several of Evans's Marvel co-stars, who gathered to celebrate the private occasion.

Following the Massachusetts ceremony, the couple held a second celebration in Portugal so that Baptista's family could join in.

Evans later reflected on the wedding at New York Comic Con, admitting that while the planning process had been exhausting, the experience was deeply rewarding.

Baptista later gave fans a glimpse of her elegant wedding ring at the GQ Portugal Man of the Year event, proudly celebrating their union.

Red Carpet Debut

After more than a year of keeping their relationship under wraps, Evans and Baptista made their first public appearance as a married couple at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Baptista stunned in a classic black-and-white gown, while Evans looked dashing in a crimson Dolce & Gabbana suit. The two appeared relaxed and affectionate, laughing and sharing smiles as they posed together on the red carpet.

A New Chapter

Rumours that the couple were expecting began circulating earlier in 2025, fuelled by social media interactions between their families and subtle online hints.

Now, the birth of Alma Grace Baptista-Evans confirms the couple's move into parenthood, a milestone that has thrilled fans around the world.

The arrival of their daughter marks a natural evolution for Evans and Baptista, who have successfully balanced high-profile Hollywood careers with a grounded and private personal life.

From secret romance to marriage and now parenthood, their journey reflects a relationship built on mutual respect, shared values and quiet devotion.