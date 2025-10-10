The rock world is in mourning following the death of John Lodge, the legendary bassist and co-vocalist of The Moody Blues, whose melodic basslines and songwriting were central to the band's symphonic sound. Lodge died on 10 October 2025 at the age of 82. His family confirmed the news in a public statement, describing his final moments as peaceful and surrounded by loved ones, though no official cause of death has been disclosed.

'It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge... has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us', the statement read. 'John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness, and his absolute and never-ending support'.

Sudden and Unexpected Passing

Although fans and media outlets have speculated about Lodge's health, his family has not released any medical details. The statement's reference to his passing as 'suddenly and unexpectedly' has fuelled belief that he died of natural causes, but this remains unconfirmed.

Lodge was not publicly known to be battling any major illness and had remained an active musician, touring well into his 80s. His final performances were described as energetic, with no visible signs of a decline in his health.

A Legacy in Rock History

Born in Birmingham in 1943, Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966, becoming a driving force in their transformation from an R&B group to pioneers of symphonic and progressive rock. His songwriting and distinctive bass playing were fundamental to landmark albums like Days of Future Passed, In Search of the Lost Chord, and Seventh Sojourn. These records helped define the group's signature sound: a rich blend of orchestral arrangements, introspective lyrics, and complex vocal harmonies.

Lodge penned and sang lead on some of the band's most enduring tracks, including 'Ride My See-Saw' and 'I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)'. In 2018, his profound influence on generations of musicians was formally recognised when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his bandmates.

Tributes Pour In

Following the announcement, tributes immediately flooded social media from fans, fellow musicians, and industry figures, with many praising Lodge's artistry, humility, and enduring passion for music.

'John Lodge was the heartbeat of The Moody Blues', one fan wrote. 'His basslines carried the emotion, and his voice gave it soul'.

Others shared personal accounts of meeting Lodge at concerts or being inspired by his poignant lyrics during difficult times.

Final Moments and Family Request

The family's statement painted a poignant picture of Lodge's final hours, noting he was surrounded by loved ones and listening to the music that shaped his youth. The choice of Buddy Holly and The Everly Brothers poignantly reflects Lodge's deep connection to early rock and roll and his lifelong reverence for the genre's pioneers.

The family has asked for privacy, encouraging fans instead to honour Lodge's memory by revisiting his music and sharing stories of how it touched their lives.