Following the heavy criticisms of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift is once again under fire for allegedly throwing subtle shade at Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole.

This time, Teyana Taylor is unexpectedly caught in the crossfire.

Did Taylor Swift Shade Travis Kelce's Ex, Kayla Nicole?

According to OK Magazine, the speculation began when Taylor took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 14, to thank Swift for sending a personalised gift to celebrate the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The package included a handwritten note from Swift herself, which read: 'Well hi! If you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record'.

Taylor responded on Instagram, writing, 'Thank you Tay Tay!!', alongside a short clip showcasing the gift package. While the gesture seemed innocent enough, fans were quick to connect the dots.

Last year, People reported that Nicole, a sports journalist and influencer, previously went out with Taylor's ex-husband, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, long before his marriage to Taylor. This revelation surfaced during Nicole's appearance on the Unapologetically Angel podcast in October 2024, where she shared details about a painful breakup that allegedly involved Shumpert and Taylor.

In her words, Nicole said that Shumpert dumped her through a text message for this 'singer-actress who was famous at the time'. However, the two did not officially date, and the breakup text allegedly happened before Taylor and Shumpert's relationship became public.

Kelce's ex later admitted that she went 'petty' and dressed up as Taylor for Halloween, wearing a cropped grey tank, thong, and knee pads. This was Taylor's iconic look from Kanye West's 2015 music video Fade.

After the interview, Taylor finally addressed the topic in a since-deleted comment on Instagram. 'I know 2025 gon' hate to see a Taylor coming!! ❤️‍🔥🌹🎥🎬🎞️ 💸'. Taylor mentioned that she showed appreciation for Nicole's costume, just as she had done for others who recreated the same look.

She added, 'F--- the Iman part, I'm divorced and happily so, however her choice of words were very distasteful and uncalled for. Most importantly, she knew people would dig'.

Taylor and Shumpert announced their breakup in 2023 and finalized their divorce in 2024, the same year as Nicole's confession on Angel Reese's podcast.

Fans React to Taylor Swift's Gift to Teyana Taylor

Within hours, social media lit up with speculation that Swift's thoughtful gift might have had an ulterior motive. Some comments believe it's because 'Teyana talked mess about Kayla', calling it 'when folks don't like you link up'.

Whether coincidental or intentional, Swift's every move is often interpreted through the lens of her personal life, especially as she seemingly dedicates her record-breaking album to her relationship with the NFL player.

So far, none of the three women has publicly addressed the brewing tension, leaving fans to piece the puzzle themselves.

But one thing's clear, Taylor Swift can spark a storm within pop culture with nothing more than a gift and a handwritten note.