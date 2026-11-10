A bizarre piece of Russell Brand and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Hollywood history has resurfaced following the British comedian's conviction for rape and sexual assault. A 2009 video showing the pair together aboard a flight has drawn fresh attention after an insider claimed Combs found a lewd sexual reference in Brand's 'Rusty Rocket' nickname, which had already become part of his provocative public identity.

In the 2009 footage, Combs appears alongside Brand and introduces the comedian using his unusual nickname.

'I'm here with my new best friend, right here: Rusty Rocket,' Combs says.

The clip has attracted renewed interest because of the subsequent criminal cases involving both entertainers. However, the footage itself does not establish what Combs thought about the nickname or whether the pair discussed its meaning at the time.

Diddy Called Russell Brand His 'New Best Friend'

Brand had already adopted the 'Rusty Rockets' identity before the encounter. According to an insider, Combs did not invent the name but found its sexual connotations particularly amusing.

A source claimed Combs found the nickname hilarious for a reason that now looks disturbing following Brand's rape conviction. However, this interpretation comes from an unnamed source, not a confirmed explanation from Combs himself.

'Rusty Rockets' Identity Reflected Provocative Persona

Brand adopted the online username @rustyrockets when he joined Twitter in January 2009. The name reflected his public image as a flamboyant comedian known for sexually provocative jokes and outspoken comments about relationships. An entertainment industry insider described the nickname as a fitting extension of Brand's celebrity persona.

'Rusty Rocket was exactly the kind of nickname that fitted Russell's image back then. It sounded mischievous, slightly sexual and deliberately outrageous, which was precisely how he wanted the public to see him,' the insider said.

The source added that Combs immediately understood its appeal, describing a celebrity culture in which outrageous behaviour and sexual boasting were often treated as entertainment.

Russell Brand and Diddy's Professional Connection

Brand and Combs appeared together in the 2010 comedy film Get Him to the Greek. Brand played Aldous Snow, a troubled musician, while Combs portrayed Sergio Roma, a hard-partying record executive.

Their professional connection placed them in the same Hollywood circles before both faced separate criminal proceedings. However, their respective cases involved different offences, and the resurfaced footage does not establish any connection between them.

Russell Brand Sentenced for Rape and Sexual Assault

Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others in incidents between 1999 and 2009.

Judge Joel Bennathan described him as a 'sexual predator' who showed 'staggering arrogance' towards his victims. His wife, Laura, and father, Ron, attended the hearing, where Brand mouthed 'I love you' to his wife as he was led away.

The judge added that Brand's celebrity status had protected him until allegations emerged publicly in 2023.

Diddy Serving 50-Month Sentence

Combs, 57, is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution in July 2025.

The music mogul was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. His conviction followed a separate criminal case from Brand's proceedings, with the two entertainers facing different offences.