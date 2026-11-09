Upstate New York congressional candidate Anthony Constantino sparked national controversy on election night, using his declared victory speech to publicly urge President Donald Trump to consider freeing jailed music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Speaking before supporters at Sticker Mule headquarters in Amsterdam, New York, the Republican businessman and vocal Trump superfan hailed the incarcerated rap producer as a historic New Yorker who achieved great things for the Empire State. In the same speech, he called reporters 'scumbags' and swore at people in the crowd.

While local outlets reported that Democratic opponent Blake Gendebien conceded the contest for New York's 21st Congressional District, the Associated Press had not formally projected a winner in the seat vacated by Elise Stefanik.

'Consider Freeing Diddy'

Constantino declared victory on Tuesday, 3 November, according to Talking Points Memo (TPM). Midway through, he turned to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

'I think President Trump should consider freeing Diddy,' he said, describing him as 'a historic New Yorker that did great things for New York State'.

Combs is serving a federal prison sentence. A jury in New York acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July 2025 but convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and he was sentenced to 50 months in October 2025.

Reporters Called 'Scumbags'

The Diddy remarks came amid a profane speech. Constantino called reporters 'scumbags' and told them: 'You're a bunch of fucking assholes.' He blamed 'evil media' for unfair coverage, TPM reported.

He singled out City & State reporter Kate Lisa, calling her an asshole after she had described his social media persona and used the same word for his adviser Roger Stone. He called another man in the crowd 'an angry motherfucker' and ordered a man he said was staring at him removed.

He also mocked Republican Assemblyman Robert Smullen, whom he beat in the primary. 'Go hide in a hole, Robert,' he said. His Democratic opponent, Blake Gendebien, was 'a guy that hates us', and voters who backed him had 'made a big mistake'.

A Trump Superfan Heads to Congress

Constantino, a former boxer, built his profile by holding a giant pro-Trump sign and releasing a rap album praising the president. He thanked the 'Trump family' and Vice President JD Vance, who rallied for him in Rome, New York, the day before the election, WWNY reported.

He said he had spent £12.75 million ($17 million) of his own money on the race and had expected to win by 20 points, though his advisers predicted a close contest. He also announced a £750 ($1,000) bonus for every Sticker Mule employee and challenged Jeff Bezos to pay his workers.

TPM, citing local reports, said Gendebien had conceded. But the AP had not projected a winner in New York's 21st District, the seat vacated by Elise Stefanik, when last checked on Thursday, 5 November.

Any pardon for Combs would be Trump's decision alone. TPM's account of the speech did not include any further explanation from Constantino of why he believed the rapper deserved one.

Trump has addressed the question before. In October 2025, he told reporters that Combs had asked him for a pardon, but he did not commit to granting one. Combs has also appealed his conviction and sentence.

For now, Combs remains confined within the federal correctional system, while Constantino awaits official confirmation of his legislative victory from election officials.