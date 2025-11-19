Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be drafting a 'revenge' memoir from inside federal custody, according to a late-November National Enquirer report that is gaining traction online.

The tabloid claims the 56-year-old music mogul plans to recount personal grievances and name celebrity acquaintances he believes abandoned him during his recent legal challenges. However, no reputable outlet, public record or representative for Combs has confirmed that any such book exists.

Independent checks show the report remains unverified, with no evidence of a publishing deal, manuscript, or corroboration from credible sources.

Combs Is Preparing a 'Revenge' Tell All

Combs, 56, is described as 'keeping busy' behind bars by outlining a memoir framed as a retaliatory tell all. The publication alleges he intends to recount personal grievances and name individuals he believes distanced themselves from him during his recent legal troubles.

IBTimes UK notes that the National Enquirer does not provide evidence for the alleged book project or any documentation, such as a publishing contract. Representatives for Combs have not issued public comment on the report, and no reputable news outlet has confirmed that he is working on a memoir or writing from custody.

The tabloid presents Combs as using the project to reshape public perceptions, although it provides no on-the-record sources to corroborate the claim. The Enquirer frequently relies on unnamed insiders, and the assertions remain unverified.

Unverified References to Celebrity Guests

The National Enquirer report suggests Combs intends to mention numerous celebrity acquaintances in the proposed manuscript. The story includes familiar names from Combs' past social circles, including musicians, actors and industry figures, though the publication does not accuse any of them of wrongdoing.

The tabloid's references appear speculative and are not supported by court documents or credible reporting. No public statements or investigations link the individuals named to Combs' current legal circumstances.

Such framing is standard in tabloid narratives, which routinely place well-known figures around a central personality without establishing any factual relevance or connection.

A Tabloid Narrative Without Independent Verification

While the National Enquirer frames the purported tell-all as an explosive account capable of reshaping Combs' public image, the story remains solely within the realm of tabloid speculation. IBTimes UK has found no independent evidence confirming that Combs is writing a memoir, preparing to name celebrity acquaintances, or engaged in any form of retaliation for custody.

There is also no indication that the individuals referenced in the report have any connection to Combs' legal matters or that they are aware of the tabloid's claims.

With no credible sources or official statements verifying the National Enquirer's narrative, the allegations should be treated accordingly.