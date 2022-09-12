Ubisoft has confirmed that the development of "The Division Heartland" is on track for its release sometime in 2022 or 2023, although no specific launch date has been announced yet. The company also released a new trailer revealing some details about the upcoming title and announced another testing phase coming up that lets players get a taste of what the game has to offer even before its launch.

As announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022, "The Division Heartland" will have another round of testing soon, IGN reported. Interested players can now start starting up for the game's testing phase.

Keith Evans, creative director of "The Division Heartland," explained that the game would offer a "fresh and distinct" take on the franchise without straying from its established lore. It will feature brand new stories and characters that will somehow be linked to the first two games of the franchise.

Meanwhile, a new trailer reveals more details about the game. "The Division Heartland" will take place in the fictional town of Silver Creek, located somewhere in middle America, according to GameSpot.

The game will feature a Storm Operations mode where 45 players can team up and fight against rogue agents called The Vultures. There is also an Excursion Operations mode where players can opt to venture out into the dangerous battlefield and survive long enough to collect gear and other valuable stuff.

Based on Ubisoft's official description, "The Division Heartland" will take place in a "quiet hamlet that has been ravaged by the Dollar Flu and become a hotbed of Division activity thanks to the secrets it hides." It is a free-to-play game set in the universe of the Tom Clancy series.

Ubisoft has not announced a specific "The Division Heartland" release date yet, but the company said that it would be released to console and PC either later this year or the next. Stay tuned for more updates.