Robert Irwin, 21, has become a central figure on this season of Dancing with The Stars, gaining attention for his consistent high scores and steady presence throughout the competition. His growing popularity has led to widespread conversations about his dating life, with particular focus on his interactions with two people linked to the DWTS universe.

Those suspicions centre on actor Xochitl Gomez and troupe member Hailey Bills, both of whom have been associated with him during key moments of the season.

The discussion began as Irwin continued to perform strongly each week, drawing interest not only for his routines but also for those he spent time with off the dance floor. His name became a regular feature in conversations about rehearsal pairings and social media appearances, encouraging fans to piece together clues about potential relationships. The timing of these rumours, arriving ahead of the season 34 finale, has only heightened the attention surrounding him.

Rumours Linking Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez

Speculation involving Xochitl Gomez, the season 32 winner and known for her role in a major Marvel production, followed their jive together during the 20th birthday celebration episode of the series. That performance saw them share the stage with Joey Graziadei and Alix Earle, drawing further notice due to the energy of the routine and their visible rapport. Viewers later pointed out public sightings, including claims that the pair were together after rehearsals on 16 November 2025.

When asked about dancing with Gomez on 13 November 2025, Irwin spoke highly of their time performing together, noting the contrast between his heartfelt tribute routine and the lively jive they completed as partners. He described the experience as enjoyable and spoke positively of working with her. However, neither Irwin nor Gomez has confirmed or denied any romantic involvement.

A further anonymous submission to DeuxMoi suggested the pair were seen on what was described as an Erewhon date shortly after their rehearsal period. This unverified claim added momentum to fan discussions, though it did not include any statement from Irwin or Gomez themselves. As of now, no confirmed information supports the idea that they are in a relationship.

Speculation Surrounding Hailey Bills

Alongside the Gomez rumours, a second line of speculation involved Hailey Bills, a troupe dancer on the programme. Observers pointed to clips shared on social media, including one from 28 October 2025 showing Irwin and Bills dancing together on his Instagram Stories. The light-hearted nature of the video raised early questions about the nature of their relationship.

Additional reports from the Daily Mail and further anonymous communications to DeuxMoi suggested that Irwin had been spending time with a brunette troupe member whom he follows on Instagram. These messages implied that the two had been seen together on multiple occasions and hinted at a closer connection than viewers previously realised. Despite this, no direct acknowledgement has come from either of them regarding any form of relationship.

As with the speculation around Gomez, nothing confirmed has emerged from either party involved. The rumours remain based on sightings, social media posts, and third-party claims rather than verified statements. Fans have continued to revisit these discussions as the competition progresses, but there is no factual confirmation tying Irwin romantically to Hailey Bills.

Robert Irwin Addresses the Rumours

On 23 September 2025, Irwin spoke to E! News following an episode of the competition, offering the only confirmed information about his dating situation. During that interview, he stated that he was single and outlined what he sought in a relationship. This remains the most direct comment he has made on the subject.

Two months have passed since that interview, and while much attention has been placed on sightings and rehearsal interactions, no substantial updates have followed. Neither the Xochitl Gomez rumours nor the Hailey Bills claims have been verified by Irwin or those connected to them. For now, the available information indicates that Robert Irwin does not have a confirmed girlfriend, and all suggestions of a suspected partner remain unproven.