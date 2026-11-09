Mon Laferte reassured fans after reportedly being struck in the face by an object that appeared to be a mobile phone during a performance at Las Vegas's Pearl Concert Theater. In a subsequent message, the singer described herself as 'okay'.

The incident occurred as the Mexican musician approached the conclusion of her US tour. In her follow-up message, she identified performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as the final dates, announcing appearances for the following two days.

Laferte coupled the update about her condition with a request that audiences refrain from throwing objects onto the stage. She also expressed her assessment that the person involved had not intended harm.

Mon Laferte Escorted Backstage After Apparent Phone Strike

Footage shared online by fans reportedly captures the 43 year old singer clutching her left eye after being struck by a projectile. The object appears to be a phone, but its identity is not conclusively established in the account.

Laferte walks towards the back of the stage while her dancers continue performing. Two crew members meet her at the rear of the set and escort her backstage.

Concert staff are also seen escorting an unidentified woman away from the stage afterwards. The report does not identify who threw the object or establish that the woman escorted away was responsible.

It remains unclear from the account whether Laferte subsequently resumed the Las Vegas performance. No medical assessment is included, leaving her own statement as the health update available in the report.

Mon Laferte Reassures Fans in Follow-Up Message

Laferte addressed her condition in Spanish in a subsequent post on X. According to the English translation quoted in the report, she told fans she was 'okay' and that 'the girl didn't mean any harm'.

Her comment expressed her assessment of intent. It does not independently establish the circumstances of the throw or identify the person responsible.

'But please don't throw anything onto the stage ever again', Laferte continued. 'Tomorrow and the day after, see you at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles! And that wraps up the US tour. I love you all'.

The message indicated that she expected to continue with the Los Angeles appearances after leaving the Las Vegas stage. Her request concerned anything thrown onto the stage, rather than phones alone.

A representative for Laferte subsequently referred the publication reporting the incident to her statement on X. The account includes no separate explanation from the representative about her condition or the circumstances of the incident.

The Grammy-nominated singer's catalogue includes Femme Fatale. Since releasing her debut album, La Chica de Rojo, in 2003, she has released 11 full-length albums, according to the report.

Mon Laferte Incident Follows Earlier Onstage Incidents

Other performers have also been struck by objects thrown from concert audiences. The earlier incidents provide context for Laferte's request that fans avoid throwing anything onto the stage.

In June 2023, Bebe Rexha was struck in the head by a mobile phone thrown by a concertgoer. The person who threw it was later arrested, according to the reporting.

A month later, Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object thrown onto the stage during a concert.