The Jon Pardi concert cancellation in Peoria, Illinois, followed a bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables on Friday, 13 November.

Pardi later said a bomb threat forced him to cancel his Peoria Civic Center Arena performance. His original notice, however, said the city's police chief had directed the decision.

Pardi's first message to fans did not identify the threat. In an Instagram post, he said the concert had been cancelled 'at the direction of the Chief of Police' because of 'an active local safety concern'.

He expressed disappointment and said the safety of his audience, crew and the community came first.

In a later Instagram Story, recorded from a parking lot in Independence, Missouri, Pardi gave a fuller explanation. 'We had to cancel a show because of a bomb threat. It's all over the news,' he said. He added, 'When the FBI tells you you can't play a concert, you can't play a concert.'

That was Pardi's account of the bureau's role, not confirmation that the FBI formally ordered the cancellation. His original notice specifically attributed the decision to the police chief.

Jon Pardi Explains Why the Peoria Concert Was Cancelled

The threat was reported at BioUrja Renewables, an ethanol plant in Peoria. Police Chief Brad Dixon said the company contacted officers at 1:08pm on Friday.

A suspicious package was found at about 2pm and deemed a credible threat at 6:45pm, according to the police timeline.

Bomb technicians rendered the package safe at about 9:12pm. Police continued searching the industrial site for other devices, while an evacuation order covered a one-mile radius around the plant.

The order affected parts of Peoria and the neighbouring city of East Peoria. It was lifted at about 1 pm on Saturday, 14 November, after the search found no additional suspicious devices. The evacuation had lasted about 18 hours.

Dixon described the operation as difficult because of the facility's size. 'This is about as difficult a search as you can do. This is a massive facility,' he said. Police said the threat had been received electronically but did not disclose its contents.

FBI Leads Investigation Into BioUrja Explosive Device

The FBI's Springfield Field Office said late on Saturday that it was leading the investigation and confirmed an explosive device had been found at BioUrja.

The bureau said it was working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to identify those responsible.

Ryan A. Presley, special agent in charge of the FBI's Springfield Field Office, said investigators would pursue the case. 'We will work tirelessly to identify the individual responsible and bring them to justice,' he said.

Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or disclosed a motive. They have not released details about the device's components. The FBI said the area had been cleared and no further suspicious devices were found.

A media briefing scheduled by the FBI for Sunday, 15 November, was postponed. FBI spokeswoman Gabrielle Szlenkier said a replacement date and time had not yet been confirmed.

No injuries or arrests had been reported in the latest updates. The investigation remained active, with officials seeking information about whoever was responsible.