Philip Young, a former Conservative councillor in Swindon, has admitted drugging and raping his former wife, Joanne Young, over a period spanning more than 13 years. According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Young has pleaded guilty to 56 offences, including rape, sexual assault and administering substances to incapacitate his wife.

The 50-year-old's crimes came under renewed attention on 19 November 2026, when four other men were convicted at Winchester Crown Court of sexually abusing Joanne after being contacted by her husband. Prosecutors said he arranged encounters with the men while his wife was incapacitated, leading to one of the UK's most disturbing recent sexual abuse cases.

Who Is Philip Young?

According to reports, Young represented the Conservative Party on Swindon Borough Council in Wiltshire between 2007 and 2010. His political career ended in 2010, more than a decade before police uncovered his crimes in 2024.

He lived with Joanne in the Swindon area, where the couple raised three children. By the time criminal proceedings began, Young had moved to Enfield, north London.

On 23 January 2026, he admitted 48 sexual offences against Joanne, including 11 counts of rape, 11 counts of administering substances to incapacitate someone for sexual activity and 14 voyeurism offences. He later admitted eight additional offences involving indecent images of children and prohibited pornographic material in May.

Years of Abuse

According to Wiltshire Police, Young repeatedly administered drugs to Joanne without her knowledge, leaving her unable to consent to sexual activity. The Guardian reported that the substances included zolpidem, a prescription sleeping medication, and ketamine.

Investigators discovered that Young had also contacted other men through online platforms, including Craigslist and Grindr, arranging for them to sexually abuse Joanne. He falsely presented these encounters as consensual arrangements.

Joanne had little or no recollection of several incidents, while recordings recovered by investigators provided evidence of the abuse.

Police Uncover the Crimes in 2024

Young's crimes were uncovered during an unrelated investigation into extreme online images. On 4 July 2024, Wiltshire Police officers visited his home after receiving information about images uploaded through a Kik messaging account.

Forensic examination of his electronic devices subsequently uncovered intimate recordings of Joanne, including videos showing other men sexually abusing her while she was incapacitated. According to reports, police launched Operation Attadale to identify those involved.

The investigation also revealed that Young had shared intimate images of his wife without her knowledge.

Other Defendants Convicted in Sexual Abuse Case

On 19 November, a jury convicted Norman Macksoni, 48, and Richard Wilkins, 62, of rape-related offences. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was convicted of assault by penetration and sexual assault, while Mohammed Hassan, 38, was convicted of sexual assault. Another man, Dean Hamilton, 47, had previously admitted sexual offences against Joanne.

CPS prosecutor James Foster said the defendants had committed abuse without establishing whether Joanne consented. Joanne, who waived her right to anonymity, said in a statement published by Wiltshire Police, 'The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way.'

Young and the five other men are scheduled to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 21 and 22 December. Wiltshire Police are also continuing efforts to identify another man recorded in evidence recovered during the investigation.