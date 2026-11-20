Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch defended Brexit on Thursday, warning that Prime Minister Andy Burnham's EU reset would take Britain 'backwards'. Her criticism came ahead of the UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday, 20 November.

Badenoch argued that the proposed agreements threatened British control over laws, money and borders. She singled out food standards, carbon pricing and youth mobility. Her intervention followed Burnham's criticism of Britain's post-Brexit economic arrangements.

In a published opinion article, Badenoch said the country had not made enough of the opportunities created by leaving the EU. She blamed the pandemic and political decisions, including mistakes made by Conservative governments, but rejected Burnham's assessment of Brexit's economic impact.

The government is seeking agreements to ease agricultural trade, link emissions trading systems and establish a youth experience scheme. Burnham says closer cooperation would reduce costs for businesses and households without restoring EU membership or unrestricted freedom of movement.

Brexit Reset Draws Badenoch's Warning on Sovereignty

Badenoch described control over money, laws and borders as Brexit's three central purposes. 'On each of those, Burnham is moving us backwards,' she wrote in her 19 November article.

She acknowledged that exporters would benefit from fewer checks on food and agricultural products. However, she objected to plans to align relevant British regulations with EU rules, arguing that they could restrict decisions on agricultural innovation.

Badenoch also claimed that linking carbon-pricing systems would increase household costs and warned that greater youth mobility could undermine border control. Those projected effects remain contested by the government.

The government rejects the suggestion that the reset amounts to reversing Brexit. Its published factsheet says the youth scheme would be capped and time-limited, while the proposed deals would not require payments into the EU budget, although both sides could make proportionate contributions towards administrative costs.

Brexit Intervention Comes Amid Conservative Strategy Debate

Badenoch's remarks coincided with reports that senior Conservatives want her to devote less attention to Brexit and Europe. The Guardian reported, citing party sources, that advisers favour greater emphasis on the economy, welfare spending and defence.

One source identified Stephen Gilbert, a Conservative peer and senior political adviser, as having encouraged the shift. Another described his advice as more nuanced. The reporting does not indicate that Badenoch has changed her position on leaving the EU.

Badenoch has also supported negotiating improvements to existing trade agreements. Earlier this month, she welcomed the aim of reducing food checks, although she questioned whether the government could deliver the changes.

Burnham is due to meet European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

Downing Street says the talks are intended to lower trade barriers, protect industry and create opportunities for young people.

Badenoch has said she would support agreements that make trade easier and serve Britain's interests. She has also said a future Conservative government would reverse arrangements it considered damaging to growth or national decision-making.

The precise terms of any UK-EU agreements will determine which parts of the reset Badenoch supports and which she continues to oppose. The government has not presented its proposed arrangements as a return to the EU single market or customs union.