Donald Trump has made it clear once and for all that he is not a fan of Meghan Markle, even though it had already been established by his previous comments about the former American actress.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are becoming increasingly involved in the United States presidential elections by encouraging citizens to exercise their voting rights, they have not publicly endorsed any candidate. However, a reporter asked for Donald Trump's comment about the couple encouraging "people to vote for Joe Biden," and the president was clearly upset with the "Suits" alum.

Responding to the reporter's question during a press briefing on Wednesday, the POTUS revealed that he does not like Meghan, while noting that he wishes a lot of luck to her husband as he believes the British royal needs it, reports People magazine.

"I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he's going to need it," the 74-year-old said.

During their appearance on the TIME100 event on Tuesday night, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had discussed the upcoming presidential elections, with Harry recommending the prospective voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

"What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us," the 36-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Meghan had stressed that the upcoming elections are particularly crucial for the United States. The 39-year-old said: "We're six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day. Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

Trump had previously commented on Harry and Meghan's departure as senior members of the British royal family, saying that the situation is "sad" and shouldn't be happening to Queen Elizabeth II who is a "great woman." He later took to his Twitter account to make it clear that the US government will not be paying for the protection for Harry and Meghan as they are no longer working royals, even though the couple had stated they were planning to privately fund their security.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump wrote in a tweet on March 29. The Sussexes' representatives responded to the POTUS's demand saying, "The Duke and Duchess have no plans to ask the US government for security resources."